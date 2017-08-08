Leathernecks round out STATS FCS poll

Sports

When the Leathernecks take the field in Cookeville, Tenn. in their season opener against the Golden Eagles of Tennessee Tech, they’ll be entering as the 25th seed in the STATS FCS poll.

Western received 376 votes, earning them the last spot among the predicted top twenty-five FCS teams, above North Carolina Central, which received the most votes among unranked teams with 326.

The Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) as a whole includes six teams within the top 25, including North Dakota State in second (3,874 votes), South Dakota State in fourth (3,385 votes), last year’s FCS runner up Youngstown State in ninth (2,658 votes), University of Northern Iowa in 18th (924 votes) and Illinois State in 20th (876 votes). Other MVFC candidates who received votes include South Dakota (87 votes), Southern Illinois (five votes) and Indiana State (one vote).

From the Leatherneck’s upcoming out-of-conference opponents, the Golden Eagles and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers received no votes, while the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks received 307 votes but were left unranked.

Leatherneck football returns on Aug. 31 at 6 p.m.