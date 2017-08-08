The independent student newspaper of Western Illinois University. Serving Macomb since 1905.

Western Courier

Leathernecks round out STATS FCS poll

Redshirt+sophomore+quarterback+Sean+McGuire+continues+to+show+poise+in+high-pressure+situations.
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Sean McGuire continues to show poise in high-pressure situations.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Sean McGuire continues to show poise in high-pressure situations.

Jake Thompson

Jake Thompson

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Sean McGuire continues to show poise in high-pressure situations.

Nicholas Ebelhack, Editor-in-Chief
August 7, 2017
Filed under Showcase, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






When the Leathernecks take the field in Cookeville, Tenn. in their season opener against the Golden Eagles of Tennessee Tech, they’ll be entering as the 25th seed in the STATS FCS poll.

Western received 376 votes, earning them the last spot among the predicted top twenty-five FCS teams, above North Carolina Central, which received the most votes among unranked teams with 326.

The Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) as a whole includes six teams within the top 25, including North Dakota State in second (3,874 votes), South Dakota State in fourth (3,385 votes), last year’s FCS runner up Youngstown State in ninth (2,658 votes), University of Northern Iowa in 18th (924 votes) and Illinois State in 20th (876 votes). Other MVFC candidates who received votes include South Dakota (87 votes), Southern Illinois (five votes) and Indiana State (one vote).

From the Leatherneck’s upcoming out-of-conference opponents, the Golden Eagles and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers received no votes, while the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks received 307 votes but were left unranked.

Leatherneck football returns on Aug. 31 at 6 p.m.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Leathernecks round out STATS FCS poll

    Showcase

    Vote for the Best of Macomb 2017

  • Leathernecks round out STATS FCS poll

    Sports

    Leatherneck basketball alumni go pro abroad

  • Leathernecks round out STATS FCS poll

    News

    Approved spending plan appropriates $87.4 million to Western

  • Leathernecks round out STATS FCS poll

    Sports

    Lenoir saddles up for Dallas

  • Leathernecks round out STATS FCS poll

    News

    Aspen Court filing for bankruptcy

  • Leathernecks round out STATS FCS poll

    Opinions

    Fight for $15 favorable but flawed

  • Leathernecks round out STATS FCS poll

    News

    Western responds to sustained budget impasse

  • Leathernecks round out STATS FCS poll

    News

    Professor emeritus killed in collision with Amtrak train

  • The Edge

    UDT puts on an amazing end of the year show

  • Leathernecks round out STATS FCS poll

    Sports

    Leathernecks take 1, Mother Nature takes 2

The independent student newspaper of Western Illinois University. Serving Macomb since 1905.
Leathernecks round out STATS FCS poll