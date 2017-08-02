Leatherneck basketball alumni go pro abroad

Close Garret Covington will begin his professional basketball career in Spain. Angel Strack Angel Strack Garret Covington will begin his professional basketball career in Spain.





Filed under Showcase, Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Two Leatherneck alumni, Mike Miklusak and Garret Covington, are coming closer to their dreams as they sign professional contracts to play overseas.

Both Miklusak and Covington completed their 4-year career at Western in 2017. Covington has his name plastered all over the Leatherneck history books and finished his term as Student Government Association Vice President this past semester. He finished college career as the all-time leader in 3-pointers among Leathernecks, and third in points scored.

Covington signed to play in Spain with the recently founded Arcos Albacete. Miklusak is heading to Holland to play with the New Heroes Basketball organization. Miklusak said that his time at Western and thanked the University for supporting him and his career.

“First off, I want to thank Western Illinois University, my coaches and teammates for everything they have done for me the past 4 years,” Miklusak said. “They pushed me to my limits day in and day out and gave me an opportunity to continue my basketball career. WIU basketball has not only prepared me on the court, but off the court as well by teaching me life lessons through the game of basketball. They go out of their way to make sure you have everything you need to be successful. I couldn’t be more thankful to be part of such an amazing organization the past four years. Thank you Western and go Leathernecks.”

Head Coach Billy Wright said he is excited for his players continuing to play basketball following their time at Western.

“The goal for all my players is to earn their degree, win at a high level, and have a chance to continue their playing career after college. Mike and Garret are two more examples of how Western Illinois University and our men’s basketball program has the necessary resources for one to achieve their goals on and off the court.”