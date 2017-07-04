Spending plan and tax increase await Rauner’s decision

Filed under News, Showcase

Four days into the third fiscal year without a state budget, both the Illinois House and Senate have approved a tax increase with the hopes of ending the prolonged impasse.

Approved by 36-18 vote, the measure, pending a signature from Gov. Bruce Rauner, would increase the individual income tax rate from 3.75 percent to 4.95 percent. A spending plan was also approved during the short session by a vote of 39-14, and will also be delivered to Rauner’s desk for action.

Following the house approval of the income tax increase, Rauner mentioned that he would veto it. Should that happen, the Senate would be able to override his veto with a two-thirds majority vote. This would require a minimum of 36 senate votes, where Democrats control 37 senate seats.

The state narrowly avoided a credit downgrade from the progress made on these measures. According to S&P Global Ratings, the house passage of a budget plan indicates that steps are being take to repair the state’s financial situation even though significant damage has already been done.