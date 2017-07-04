The independent student newspaper of Western Illinois University. Serving Macomb since 1905.

Western Courier

Spending plan and tax increase await Rauner’s decision

wikimedia.org

wikimedia.org

Nicholas Ebelhack, Editor-in-Chief
July 4, 2017
Filed under News, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Four days into the third fiscal year without a state budget, both the Illinois House and Senate have approved a tax increase with the hopes of ending the prolonged impasse.

Approved by 36-18 vote, the measure, pending a signature from Gov. Bruce Rauner, would increase the individual income tax rate from 3.75 percent to 4.95 percent. A spending plan was also approved during the short session by a vote of 39-14, and will also be delivered to Rauner’s desk for action.

Following the house approval of the income tax increase, Rauner mentioned that he would veto it. Should that happen, the Senate would be able to override his veto with a two-thirds majority vote. This would require a minimum of 36 senate votes, where Democrats control 37 senate seats.

The state narrowly avoided a credit downgrade from the progress made on these measures. According to S&P Global Ratings, the house passage of a budget plan indicates that steps are being take to repair the state’s financial situation even though significant damage has already been done.

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Spending plan and tax increase await Rauner’s decision

    News

    Aspen Court filing for bankruptcy

  • Spending plan and tax increase await Rauner’s decision

    News

    Western responds to sustained budget impasse

  • Spending plan and tax increase await Rauner’s decision

    News

    Professor emeritus killed in collision with Amtrak train

  • Spending plan and tax increase await Rauner’s decision

    News

    Unity offers equality for all

  • News

    Faculty Spotlight

  • News

    STARS receiving a facelift

  • News

    Bahamians pick Western for Education

  • Spending plan and tax increase await Rauner’s decision

    News

    Council discusses ADA efforts

  • Spending plan and tax increase await Rauner’s decision

    News

    Adviser discussion closed

  • Spending plan and tax increase await Rauner’s decision

    News

    Emergency services team up to promote safety

The independent student newspaper of Western Illinois University. Serving Macomb since 1905.
Spending plan and tax increase await Rauner’s decision