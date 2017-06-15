Lenoir saddles up for Dallas

Western Illinois record-breaking receiver signs contract with Cowboys.

Sports

Western Illinois and Missouri Valley Football Conference record holder Lance Lenoir has finally reached an NFL contract. As of Monday, the former Leatherneck was given his chance in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys.

Lenoir, who started 47 games in his Leatherneck tenure looks to make an impact on America’s Team and learn a few tricks of the trade from NFL receiver Dez Bryant. Following his college football career, Lenoir leads the Purple and Golds history books in receptions, receiving yards, touchdowns, and 100-yard games.

The contract comes after another NFL opportunity for Lenoir within the state. Last month, Lenoir had participated in a rookie mini-camp with his hometown team, the Chicago Bears, which seemed promising for Lenoir and his family, but did not quite workout.

It’s known that Lenoir is good friends with former first-round pick and teammate at Crete-Monee High School, Laquon Treadwell. Treadwell, as a member of the Minnesota Vikings, did not achieve the success he hoped for in 2016, but has the skills to turn his career around in 2017.

The friends may eventually square off in an NFL game, the teams are not scheduled to meet in the regular season. However, each team has a great chance to win their respective division and square off in the playoffs. Last season Dallas was the number one seed in the NFC and looks to repeat and make their first trip to the Super Bowl since 1996 when the Cowboys captured their fifth Super Bowl as a franchise.