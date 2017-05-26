Professor emeritus killed in collision with Amtrak train

Western Illinois University Professor Emeritus Gil Belles, 76, was killed Thursday morning when his vehicle was struck by an Amtrak train near Route 136.

Belles, who worked in university’s department of recreation, parks and tourism administration, had originally taught history at Western in 1968 before later chairing the department of African American studies and serving on the Council on Admission, Graduation and Academic Standards (CAGAS).

In a press release from the Office of University Relations, Western President Jack Thomas offered his condolences to Belle’s family in the wake of his sudden death.

“The Western Illinois University community mourns Gil’s tragic death,” said President Jack Thomas. “He was a wonderful man, and will be missed.”

The press release further reads that Belles was involved with the YMCA of McDonough County, Tri-States Public Radio, the Western Illinois Museum and several other community efforts. He was also featured in an episode of “Illinois Stories” in 2016 for his efforts to credit artists by adding signage to public art displays in Macomb.

Funeral arrangements are tentatively planned at Dodsworth-Piper-Wallen Funeral Home.