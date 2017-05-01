Ivan Moody will not be leaving Five Finger Death Punch





Filed under The Edge

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

After several misinterpretations online, lead vocalist Ivan Moody set the record straight, statingthat he has no plans of leaving Five Finger Death Punch (FFDP) anytime soon. It began on April 20, when the website “Metal Injection” accidentally misheard whatMoody was saying about his plans with FFDP. Once the article was published, the news spread like wildfire to popular sites such as “Rolling Stone.” Fans were leaving comments confused and not knowing what made Moody just walk away from a very successful band. That very next day, on April 21, an interview with a Denver radio station cleared the confusion. Moody stated that at this time he is working on a side project with members of Coal Chamber and Gemini Syndrome. The new band is called Villain. Moody continuedon to say that he and FFDP have a new album already recorded;however, due to trying to break a contract with their record label Prospect Park, so the band is currently stuck. Once the lawsuit with Prospect Park is complete, their new album will be released and FFDP plans on doing an extensive tour soon.

Five Finger Death Punch began their musical career in 2005 when rhythm guitarist Zoltan Bathory and percussionist Jeremy Spencer left their original bands to form a heavier sounding group. Within a year, the band released their first studio album, “The Way of the Fist.” It was the group’s first self-produced album, andwithin a few years of its release date, thealbum was awarded certified gold.

In 2009, three years after the debut of their first album, FFDP released their second studio album entitled “War Is the Answer.” This concept album had a more sensitive edge, in terms that each song was written about current soldiers and veterans who have fought to defend our country. The group made sure that proceeds from that album were donated to helping returning soldiers and current soldiers still in battle.

In 2010, the band would then release their third album, “American Capitalist.” With even more content being produced, FFDP would then release two albums in 2013. The first album was “The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell, Volume 1,” and the second was the same title except it was Volume 2.

One of the most powerful songs off the first volume album was “Wrong Side of Heaven.” The music video showed a homeless veteran struggling with PTSD and Depression. It included statistical facts about how many homeless veterans there are in the United States and how many are still not receiving the treatment they need. When the music video was released, they were nominated “Video of the Year” in 2014, and won.

“Got Your Six,” is the most current album released by FFDP in 2015. The album focuses more so on their up tempo, hard playing like the first two albums released. It was also a statement the band wanted to make to music fans that with the music industry changing, their content was not going to change. In other words, they were not going to change their sound to increase their popularity.

Like most bands, FFDP had many struggles in between recording their albums. Starting in 2012, Moody struggled with alcoholism. His behavior was taking a toll on the band to the point that no one wanted anything to do with him. With limited use and focusing on his health, Moody realized that what was more important were his bandmates and his fans. In their most recent album, Moody wrote a song “I Apologize,” dedicated to those who were affected by his drinking. The music video shows a distraught Moody walking through a graveyard, passing by tombs of legendary musicians who struggled with addiction, including Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison, Layne Staley, Kurt Cobain,and most recently, Scott Weiland.

It might be a while until fans can hear their newest album. Since they need to straighten out the lawsuit with their record label, the band is deciding to tour this summer. They will be playing at the Illinois State Fair on Aug. 19 and then headliningat Moonstock Music Festival on Aug. 20 in Carterville, Illinois.