Softball falls to the Cyclones at Iowa State

Close Senior Nina Maggio takes a step off of second base at Mary Ellen McKee Stadium in Macomb. Angel Strack Angel Strack Senior Nina Maggio takes a step off of second base at Mary Ellen McKee Stadium in Macomb.





Filed under Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Western softball could not overcome the hot hitting for the Iowa State Cyclones in their lone game of the weekend. The loss brought Western to a 19-28 overall record, and they remain first in the Summit League with a 10-5 record within the Summit. Emily Ira was given the loss to bring the Leathernecks ace to a 10-13 record in her sophomore season.

Western started out the game strong, scoring four runs in the first inning. Nina Maggio got the Leathernecks started with a one out hit down the first base line. Kelsey Marlow would then have the first RBI of the game when she roped a triple to score Maggio and get the Leathernecks on the board. Holly Hoelting would walk on the following play and a couple batters later, Payton Abbott hit a single to score Marlow and advance Hoelting. Taylor Messer kept the two-out rally alive when she singled up the middle to load the bases. The Cyclones felt the pressure and helped out Western with an error to score a pair of runs to give them a 4-0 lead.

In the bottom of the first, Iowa State responded well. The Cyclones had four runs of their own with three hits and a Leatherneck error to tie up the high scoring ball game. The second inning was scoreless for both teams and the third was scoreless for the Leathernecks, but Iowa State claimed their first lead of the game in the bottom of the third inning. Three hits and two runs later, Iowa State had a 6-4 lead over the Leathernecks.

Western would not lie down just yet. In the top of the fourth inning, Taylor Messer led off the inning with a single up the left side and would advance to second on a wild pitch. Sam Ralphs walked in her second at bat of the day to put a pair of runners on. Jasmine Lara would also walk, and Western had the bases loaded for the second time this game. Rachel Beatty would ground into a fielder’s choice for the first out of the inning, but Messer got the Leathernecks a run to bring the score to 6-5. Maggio had another RBI when she singled to score Ralphs and advance all runners and tie up the game, 6-6. Unfortunately, Marlow grounded into a rare triple- play to end the inning with three runners stranded.

Western was scoreless for the rest of the game, but Iowa State was not. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Iowa State smoked a two-run shot to give them the lead once again, 8-6. They were not done; the Cyclones had four hits to give them another pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to ultimately win, 10-6.

Western has one more series in Brookings South Dakota starting Saturday, May 6. Western is competing for the regular season Summit League championship with North Dakota State University. Both teams have a 10-5 record, but NDSU has the advantage because they beat Western in their series earlier this season. If Western can get the sweep against South Dakota State, they will put themselves in a good position to take the conference. However, NDSU plays Omaha who has the same record as SDSU. Whichever team can get more wins in their final series will win the Summit and have the elusive number one seed in the Summit League Tournament. NDSU is looking for their sixth straight regular season Summit League championship. Western has not won the regular season title since 2010, nor have they won the tournament since 2008.

Twitter: @MacIsland13