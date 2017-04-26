Adviser discussion closed

Student Government Association (SGA) Senator at-Large Patrick Quinlan motions for SGA to move into an executive session to discuss Jason Wood's nomination as SGA faculty adviser with the purpose of allowing senators to speak free from outside influence.





Filed under News, Showcase

The Western Illinois University’s Student Government Association (SGA) went into a closed session after a bill was introduced stating that SGA agrees with the new Vice President of Student of Services, Ron William’s nomination for Associate Vice President of Student Services Jason Woods to be SGA’s Advisor for the 2017-2018 academic year.

After the bill was read, Senator at-Large Patrick Quinlan called for a closed session with the senate and the executive board only.

“We went into executive session to promote candid discussion without words being misconstrued by non-SGA personnel and not to cause offense to the parties being spoken about during the session,” Quinlan said.

The closed session took about 20 minutes before moving back into an open session.

“I think this is a sensitive topic, and we wanted to make sure that SGA members had the opportunity to speak candidly with one another,” said SGA president Dovile Svirupskaite.

Svirupskaite said SGA went into an executive session last year to keep thoughts and opinions within their legislative body, but it doesn’t happen very often.

“The reason this doesn’t happen more often is because we never have topics that are sensitive like they were today,” Svirupskaite said. “We wanted to make sure that every SGA member could speak freely without being influenced by the people in the room.”

Jason Woods said he is honored SGA would like him to be their new adviser and said his main goal would be to be on board with what the board wants to do and find wants to help achieve them.

“I am honored and very humbled to be asked to serve in this role,” Woods said. “I think that I would challenge you all; I definitely like to challenge students in their thinking process and their development process and their development here at the institution. I think in the end my greatest question would be, ‘What’s the desired result you would all like to see?’”

The bill was passed after the executive session ended.

Political Science Professor, Julia Albarracin was a guest speaker at SGA speaking about a task force being put together to make Western a sanctuary campus.

“This administration has been deporting a lot of people who are students to have what’s called DACA (Deferred Action) benefits,” Albarracin said. “The idea would be that our university doesn’t share information with Immigration and Customs Enforcements, normally called ICE. We shouldn’t let ICE on campus premises. The idea is that the university is going to put together a task force to study how to adopt some of these policies.”

She asked SGA to write a resolution in support of the task force and becoming a sanctuary campus.

Another SGA bill was passed to donate $1,300 for a water fountain right outside of the Office of Student Activities with a type of ambulant reading “This water fountain was donated by the Student Government Association 2016-2017.”

SGA’s last meeting of the semester will be next Tuesday, May 2 at 7 p.m. in the University Union.