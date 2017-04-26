Drue Galassi earns national and local distinction

Redshirt-freshman outfielder Drue Galassi of the Western Illinois baseball team was named Collegiate Baseball National Co- Player of the Week and Summit Player of the Week on Monday for his performance in the last four games. It is the first time of his young career he has received a weekly honor.

Since the league week began last Tuesday, Galassi has gone 11-for-17 (.647) at the plate and has recorded three home runs and 14 RBIs. Entering the week, Galassi had three home runs and 13 RBIs on the entire season. Galassi used a single performance to make himself an easy candidate for these prestigious awards. He showcased his best performance in the first game of the week, a non-conference contest with Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville in Macomb. The freshman led Western’s offensive explosion that included 21 runs on 20 hits in an abbreviated mercy-rule matchup.

Galassi was responsible for five of those hits, recording a knock in each of his at-bats. He also launched two grand slams in the performance and drove in 10 runs. This was a Leatherneck record.

“It just felt like I was seeing the ball very well,” Galassi said on his breakout performance against SIUE. “I also felt like my best friend’s dad, who had just recently passed away, I felt like he was there helping me throughout the whole game.”

The performance was like something out of a video game and unheard of in the history of Alfred D. Boyer Stadium. Galassi also recorded two singles and a double on the evening, finishing a triple short of the cycle. Had the game not ended due to slaughter, he would’ve easily had at least one more chance at it. In the end, the Leathernecks won the game 21-4.

“The last time I remember hitting two homeruns in a game was Little League,” Galassi said. “Hitting two grand slams is unreal, I just can’t believe it.”

Galassi kept up the intensity and continued his stellar week when the team traveled to Fort Wayne to take on a Summit foe. He recorded six hits in the series, two in each game, and Western went on to take two-out-of-three from the Mastodons.

The team has now taken threestraight conference sets.

In Game 1, Galassi went twofor- five in the 7-4 Leatherneck victory. He recorded two singles in his first at-bats of the game, making him seven for his last seven at the time. He also recorded an RBI on the night.

Western dropped Game 2 2-0 despite matching Fort Wayne with seven hits. He started out the contest with two hits in his first at-bats for the second straight day, including a double. He would see no more official at-bats in the game, however, and walked twice in the loss.

The bats were back with a vengeance in the series rubber match. The Leathernecks won the game 15-5 and earned their second mercy-rule victory of the week. In his five official trips to the plate, Galassi recorded an RBI-double and a two-run homer, his third of the week, to solidify his candidacy.

Galassi and the Leathernecks will return to Macomb and Summit League play this weekend for a three-game set with the Omaha Mavericks. The teams will meet Friday at 3 p.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Western is currently tied for second in conference with the North Dakota State Bison, each team owning a record of 10-8. Both trail the first-placed Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (16-2).

Twitter: @campbellatkins4