Emily Ira stays on top of the Summit

ELMHURST, Ill. — Western Illinois softball student-athlete Emily Ira (Iowa City, Iowa/ Solon) was named The Summit League “Pitcher of the Week” for her performance in the circle this past weekend, the league office announced on Monday.

It marks the fourth time this season Ira has earned the honor and fifth time in her career. Three of her four weekly awards this season have come in the month of April.

Ira opened up her weekend with a win, and she was dealing. In her first game of her final weekend playing in Macomb this season, she let up just one hit with zero walks in the weekend opener. That was not all, Ira struckout the first nine batters that she saw. This performance lead to a 1-0 Leatherneck victory, which was their only win of the weekend.

The sophomore pitcher finished the weekend 1-0 in two appearances, giving up four runs on 19 hits in 14 innings of action. She struck out 20 batters and did not walk any. Ira pitched a complete game shutout in Western’s opening game over the Bison, striking out the first nine batters she faced and 15 total in the seven innings.

After the weekend, she moved into fifth place on Western’s strikeouts in a season, as she enters this week’s games with a 189 on the year. She is five away from moving into fourth place and 18 away from taking sole possession of third place. She has only walked 16 batters this season in 157 innings of work, and is the owner of a leaguebest 2.45 ERA.

Ira and the Western softball team are taking the week off from league play with a midweek game at Iowa yesterday and a double-header at Iowa State on Saturday (April 29).

Western has one more conference series as they play the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The series will begin May 6. GoLeathernecks.com