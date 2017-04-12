Council looks to FY 18

Mayor Mike Inman discusses the upcoming fiscal year at the Macomb City Council meeting on Monday night at City Hall.





The Macomb City Council began their biweekly Committee of the Whole meeting with a public hearing for the city of Macomb’s fiscal year 2017-2018 budget.

Mayor Mike Inman said the Illinois state law mandates that the City Council conduct a public hearing for the upcoming fiscal year. The current fiscal year ends at the end of this month.

“We’ve had a number of subcommittee meetings to hammer out this coming fiscal year’s budget,” Inman said. “This was something mandated by state law for us to offer the public an opportunity to come in, discuss the budget with us and provide input. It had first reading as an ordinance last week and then we’ll have it on for second reading and final approval next week.”

An ordinance to create a Class R (Restaurant) plus SS (Sunday Service) and EH (Extended Hours) liquor license for Wingmen V, LLC d/b/a Buffalo Wild Wings was moved for final approval in next week’s City Council meeting.

Buffalo Wild Wings already possesses a Class R plus SS and EH liquor license, but since a change in ownership is taking place, the new owners are required to renew the current liquor license.

“This is an ‘R’ which is a restaurant permit which allows them to serve alcohol seven days a week without any restriction on age as far as admittance into the facility,” Inman said. “SS is a Sunday sales component that’s an added $500 fee for that. Finally, the ‘EH’ is extended hours which means the normal closing hours would extend from midnight to 1 a.m. on Monday-Thursday and on Friday-Saturday it would extend from 1a.m. to 2 a.m.”

Further discussion on the engineering service agreement with McClure Engineering for the Candy Lane water main replacement project was also approved in Monday’s Committee of the Whole meeting.

“We have some goals in the future to completely re-do Candy Lane,” Inman said. “That includes curb, gutter, storm sewer and sidewalk. Before the Council gets that project out ahead of us, there’s an antiquated water main there. It’s made out of a product called transite, which is about a 60-year-old infrastructure. Therefore, we wouldn’t want to invest money on a brand new street just to eventually tear it down and replace the infrastructure, so that needs further discussion.”

In recognition of AmeriCorps and Vista, the City Council recognized all of the volunteers by issuing a proclamation.

“We’ve had the benefit and pleasure of having the services of both AmeriCorps fellows and Peace Corps fellows here working in the community development,” Inman said. “It really is an outstanding way for us to utilize people that have both some level of external experience and good education and bring that into an external component working with us or other entities of the community and we’re very glad for that relationship.”

Mayor Inman added that the AmeriCorps and Vista programs are in jeopardy given the state and federal budget situations.

“In this day and age, about everything is potentially on the block,” Inman said. “We feel strongly about our relationship with AmeriCorps and Vista program and we would support that as best as we could because we’ve been the benefactor obviously. Going forward, we have to provide more dollars for them, although it’s a program we’re already seriously invested in.”

The next City Council meeting will take place on Monday, April 17 at 7 p.m. in City Hall.