Western golf rounding up their season

Sports

Western Illinois wrapped up play in Indiana State’s Spring Invitational Monday in second place. The Leathernecks finished the two-day, two-round event with 618 (310-308).

“We overall played a really solid tournament despite the windy conditions,” said head coach Lia Biehl Lukkarinen. “The team battled hard and we placed second overall. Alex (Krehbiel) finished tied for fifth place individually, which is the best finish of her career, and Cassidy (Jurkaites) finished tied for seventh place. We are looking forward to IUPUI for a match play tournament next weekend to prep for the Summit League Championships.”

Alex Krehbiel and Cassidy Jurkaites both placed in the top 10 to lead Western, both careerbest finishes. Krehbiel fired scores of 76 and 75 for a total of 151, which placed her in a tie for fifth. Jurkaties hit a 76 in each of the two rounds for a total of 152, which placed her tied for seventh.

Finishing tied for 17th with a 157 was Anna Cullinan. She recorded an 80 in round one and a 77 in round two.

Rounding out Western’s top five were Allie Leingang and Ashley Dumler. Leingang finished tied for 23rd overall with a 159 (79-80) and Dumler tied for 26th with a 160 (79-81).

All golfing as individuals were Nicole Hamilton-Cross who tallied a 162 and tied for 33rd, Katie McTaggart who recorded a 162 (81-81) and tied for 58th and Mariah Peters who finished with a 178 (87-91) and in 67th.

Western Illinois men also played this week. The Leathernecks opened the Missouri Tiger Invitational strong in round one but slipped during the second 18 holes to finish with 612. Andrew Blackburn leads Western after day one.

The senior shot an even par 72 during the opening round and 79 in the second for a 151, tying him for 27th.

Drew Eaton shot an opening round 75 and tied for the team lead in round two at 77. His 152 ties him for 34th.

Jackson Wetherbee (78-79) and Kyle Irlbacker (80-77) tied at 157. John Duggan (75-84) rounded out Western’s scoring at 159.

Both teams are rounding up their season and looking to make a mark in the conference. The women have one match remining, when they square up against Valparaiso University. The men’s team is also at the tail end of their season with just the Blue Mussasto Inviational remaining, which is in Macomb. Both teams are prepared for the Summit League Championships at the end of April.

GoLeathernecks.com