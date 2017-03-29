The independent student newspaper of Western Illinois University. Serving Macomb since 1905.

Local police and FBI investigate threat of mass shooting

McDonough County Sheriff's Department

McDonough County Sheriff's Department

March 29, 2017
Filed under News, Showcase

**UPDATE**
McDonough County Sheriff Rick VanBrooker and Macomb Police Chief Curt Barker have reported the arrest of Kevin C. Corridon, 26, in relation to the threat of a mass shooting planned for somewhere in McDonough County on March 29.

Corridon, of Macomb, is charged with Felony Disorderly Conduct and was arrested at his residence at 116 North Side Square in Macomb by Macomb Police and FBI officials without incident.  No weapons were found in the residence.

Corridon is currently being held in the McDonough County Jail until his first court appearance.

The investigation is ongoing with the potential for more charges to be filed.

**ORIGINAL**
McDonough County Sheriff Rick VanBrooker reports that at around 7:30 a.m., local authorities were contacted by the FBI about a threat of a mass shooting that was set to take place somewhere in McDonough County on March 29.

At around 10:40 this morning, Macomb Police and FBI officials took one subject into custody, who is believed to be responsible for the threat.

VanBrooker reported in a press release that after the initial contact from the FBI regarding the threat, precautions were taken throughout the county while the FBI conducted an investigation.

Check back for more information as it becomes available to us.

Local police and FBI investigate threat of mass shooting