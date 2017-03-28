Students go bald for St. Baldrick’s

News

Students had a goal of $15,000 for children with cancer to shave their heads in support of children undergoing chemotherapy in the Tanner Hall Circle for St. Baldrick’s Day.

This year, students aimed top the over $11,000 in donations they received last year.

Students raised money individually before getting in the chair and having their head shaved while others participated in games and t-shirt stations. Fundraising didn’t stop once the heads were shaved, and continued throughout the afternoon.

Tanner Hall Complex Director Jerone Lester talked about the young child that had cancer who came to Western with his mother, a Western alumna.

“We want to give (the child) the Medal of Courage for showing us support at our event today while he is on his way to Chicago for treatment,” Lester said. “Even though this event is a one day thing the donations don’t have to stop.”

Josh Badgley, a freshman Law Enforcement and Justice Administration major, participated in his first St. Baldrick’s event, and said he enjoyed it.

“I haven’t had my hair shaved in a couple years and it was for a great cause and it was fun,” Badgley said. “I saw flyers in my freshmen dorms and saw they were trying to raise money for childhood cancer and I was all for it.”

Claudia Theobald said that her emotions were mixed between the good that she sees will come from the money she raised and parting with her hair to show her support. “I am a little emotional because,” Theobald said. “I cut my hair, but it’s for a great cause. I really don’t know how to get use, to my head being cold now. My goal for St. Bladrick’s was to raise $350, but I never would of imagined raising over $600.”

Kenny Weddington, Law Enforcement major, enjoyed giving back. Even though he didn’t have money to donate he was able to give his hair. He encourages other college students who don’t have money to donate their time to childhood cancer.

“I’m a poor college student with not a lot of funds to donate,” Weddington said. “But if I can shine a light on this nasty illness plaguing our world by shaving my head, then so be it. It’s just hair and it will grow back.”