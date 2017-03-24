Map lecture provides direction





Christopher Sutton, professor of geography, delivered his Distinguished Faculty Lecture “The Power of Maps” at the College of Fine Arts and Communication Recital Hall on Wednesday.

“The faculty lecture is a proud tradition dated back to 1969, when (Western Illinois University) President John Bernard established an award to annually recognize faculty members,” said Kathleen Neumann, interim Provost and Academic Vice President. “In 1998, (President) Donald Spenser accepted the recommendation of the Faculty Senate to reconstitute the award as the Distinguished Faculty Lecturer.”

Christopher Merritt, director of Illinois Institute for Rural Affairs, introduced Sutton before the start of the lecture.

“(Sutton) and I are both geographers, as many of you know, and we both share a love of maps,” Merritt said. “As I was thinking about what to say this evening, I was reminded of the remarks made by author and poet Robert Louis Stevenson, who said in his essay ‘The Art of Writing,’ ‘I am told that there are people who did not care for maps and I find that hard to believe.’ I also find that hard to believe because I love maps. I’m a consumer of maps.”

Merritt spoke about how maps can be looked at as art and science.

“Maps are the foundation of physical geography,” Merritt said. “Maps that are well-crafted are both science and art. A well-drawn map is a thing of beauty. They are efficient conveyers of information and so much more. Before the digital age, maps were the original jump drive, allowing people to carry megabytes of visual data on a single sheet of paper.”

Sutton shared the challenges of putting his lecture together because all of the information that is out there about maps would end up being a long lecture.

“One of the challenges that I have in putting together this talk is that maps have been around for a very long time,” Sutton said. “They have been a part of humanity since we could move around. We need to ordinate ourselves and the world around us and figure out where things were (located).”

Sutton said that people do not need to be experts to be able to use maps.

“We use maps to tell our stories, to convey information to other people in ways that are informative and to help us learn in an analytical nature,” Sutton said. “You have a pen, you have some paper and you make a map.”

Sutton said that maps can be used for various things other than just finding how to get from one place to another.

“The app Foursquare, they do what is called city polls maps and what people do is check in various locations and they will check in the activity that they are doing,” Sutton said. “What Foursquare has done is they made a 24-hour animation of people — in this case, Chicago — going back and forth and checking in what they were doing, and they color code the representative of the different activities they were doing at different times during the day.”

Sutton said making a map takes a lot of detail and effort because accuracy is necessary.

“If we are defining our property lines, we need to have accurate representation of the earth,” Sutton said. “Those of you who have neighbors who put their fences 10 feet into your yard would know what I mean.”

Sutton even stressed that people should pay attention to when they use their GPS systems because there are situations where GPS systems are not even accurate.

“We don’t think about these things anymore,” Sutton said. “We are given maps and we just assume that they’re right and that’s the problem we face in consuming maps these days, especially in the digital world. That’s why it’s really important for people that make maps to do them right and not lead people from Belgium to Croatia.”