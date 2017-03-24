Samuel Brinton to speak on conversion therapy





Western Illinois University’s Unity organization wants to help educate others about the harmful effects of conversion therapy done on LGBT people, by bringing in a guest speaker this Monday at 7 p.m. in Waggoner Room 3.

Unity’s Student Government Association (SGA) chair Natasha Kelch met a man named Samuel Brinton at the Midwestern Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Ally College Conference, who went through conversion therapy and is now working in the White House, advising them of nuclear power and working on his own advocacy bill.

“We are bringing Samuel Brinton to campus,” Kelch said. “This individual went through really bad conversion therapy when he was young. He is now a nuclear physicist in the White House; as he put it that’s his day job. He spearheads what is called ‘50 Bills in 50 States’ to have conversion therapy banned in all states. In Illinois it is banned, but we are one of very few. He comes to campuses and various places and speaks about his stories, speaks about how he is a person of faith, talks about his experience and how detrimental it was. But then how much of a survivor he is and how great he is doing.”

According to The New York Times conversion therapy refers to psychotherapy methods that try to change ones sexual orientation or gender identity.

“Conversion therapy is rooted in psychology. It used to be in the DSM that (being gay) was an illness and that there is therapy and a cure for some mental illnesses,” Kelch said. “It can be anywhere from ‘Pray the gay away,’ to saying ‘You shouldn’t be,’ or, ‘This isn’t right’ or ‘You can undo it.’ They do things like hot, cold therapy, which is putting ice blocks on someone’s hands as they are watching homosexual relations. They could also put hot coals or wires on their hands and do the same thing, or even electro shock.”

She said that unfortunately conversion therapy is still happening even with the laws and regulations against it, but hopes Brinton’s bill will change that.

“One of the goals with the ‘50 Bills in 50 States’ is to make it so when a parent is researching conversion therapy, they see either the state has banned it or is in the works of banning it,” Kelch said. “Even if it is banned, unfortunately, it

still happens.”

Kelch said talking about this issue and being educated on it is the best way to stop it. She said this is an opportunity to help people who don’t understand what it is or those who do receive a better understanding of it.

“It’s educational; it teaches (what conversion therapy is) and that this is someone who lived it, who went through it, who knows a lot about it, so hearing a personal story is so powerful,” Kelch said. “Even if you don’t know what conversion therapy is or even if someone isn’t all for our community, that is still torture. It’s a horrific practice that doesn’t work.”

The Psychology Department, SGA and the Inter-Hall council (IHC) all donated $200 a piece to Unity for this event. Having those organizations back Unity and Kelch up, she said, is worth so much more than just the money.

“To have the psych department, IHC and SGA behind me were priceless,” Kelch said. “To have them willing to give their resources to something like this is outstanding. Not only is it my major but the psych department. (Conversion therapy) is rooted in psychology, so to have the department devote their own resources is unbelievable. To have the two large governing bodies of the campus put forth money as well to really support this, it blew my mind.”

This is Kelch’s first time with Unity planning an event like this, and she said she isn’t sure what the outcome will be but hopes everyone will come out to learn and appreciate the LGBT community.

“It’s for everybody. Come as you are even if you are not a fan of our community,” Kelch said. “Even if you don’t know a lot about it, just everyone please. Our community is here. This is happening all the time. So it is so important for education to show support of people like us, of your fellow humans, because we are all humans, and other humans are being tortured. It’s just so important and so real right now, so everyone should come.”