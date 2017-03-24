Western continues to snuff out smoking

Filed under News, Showcase

Since July 1, 2015, Western Illinois University has been a smoke-free campus, in accordance with the Smoke-Free Campus Act, which passed on Aug. 14, 2014 in an effort to reduce the effects of second-hand smoke on campus. Nearly two years later, according to William Digger Oster, Chairman of Western’s smoke-free task force, the effects have reduced the amount of smokers on

campus property.

“What I can say just from my observation from being on campus is that I do certainly see that the behavior has been curtailed,” Oster said. “I honestly can’t remember the last time I had seen somebody smoking on campus.”

Over the course of the act’s existence, the task force has responded to criticism following the implementation of smoke-free campus endeavors, which have included citations and the implementation of signage.

Even with some exceptional circumstances, Oster said that the majority of situations that have been encountered have been simple to deal with.

“I think we’ve promptly addressed those through a variety of different mediums and the compliance issues have been resolved through that,” Oster said. “A lot of that noncompliance is from a lack of knowledge, like on move-in weekend when there are people who are unfamiliar with the rules.”

The main issue that has arisen since the act’s implementation has been enforcing it in difficult areas around campus, such as residential halls or other campus buildings, where the Office of Public Safety (OPS) may have a more difficult time monitoring.

Because of this, Oster recommended that everyone continue to take a role in making sure that these policies are being enforced by the entire community.

“How we handle that is we ask for additional compliance in that area,” Oster said. “We encourage the individuals who file the complaint to make an effort as an ambassador to the program and ask them to politely and respectfully let others know that we are a smoke-free campus, in addition to additional monitoring.”

Oster admits, however, that it can be difficult to prevent people from smoking in these areas, since there is a limited influence the average student can enforce over their peers.

“Really that is the enforcement piece,” Oster said. “There really isn’t an opportunity for every staff member or student to write a citation for that. We have to limit that to a group of people in order to create consistency for how citations are given.”

And even with OPS and student ambassadorship, there are areas on campus that are unable to be enforced. For example, outside of the University Union on C.T. Vivian Way, smoking on the sidewalk cannot be regulated.

“In regards to smoking on the sidewalks in front of the Union, the city has an easement making it so that it is acceptable since it is a public roadway,” Oster said. “We don’t exactly advertise this, but that area is not Illinois state property.”

In order to standardize compliance throughout the entirety of campus, Oster said that the task force does not encourage smoking in these areas. However, in the areas that are considered public property, such as streetways, Western has no authority.

“The city has a right of way off of that, and while we do discourage smoking in places such as on the sidewalk outside the front of the Union, there really isn’t a lot that we can do about that,” Oster said.

While the task force faces this hiccup, Oster said that over the first two years, the changes have been met with compliance, and they are ready to continue to enforce the program for years to come.

“We really did have limited resistance, so to speak, to the policy,” Oster said. “At the end of the day, we appreciate their opinions, but this is a state law so we have to comply with it.”