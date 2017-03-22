March Madness lives up to the hype





Filed under Sports

Now that March Madness is well underway, the basketball community has seen typical March mayhem. The basketball world has seen a number one seed fall, questionably a game-winning goaltend, the “weakest” Power Five conference, sent three teams to the Sweet 16 — which is tied for the most by any conference — and my personal favorite, Duke was taken down in the round of 32.

The lowest seed still remaining is Xavier, ranked number 11. Xavier started out their run with an 11-point win over the too highly ranked Maryland. The Big 10 has proved all doubters wrong, but the committee chose wrong when they ranked Maryland as a six seed. Maryland, did not win the Big 10 tournament, nor did they win the Big 10 regular season title. However, they were still ranked ahead of Michigan, who won the Big 10 tournament, and ahead of Wisconsin, who finished second in the tournament and second in the regular season standings.

Xavier had an easy road to the round of 32, to say the least. Their next game was a little tougher when they played third-ranked Florida State. Florida State deserved that spot, but the madness of March got the best of that team. I do not expect Xavier to play past Thursday night after they play Arizona. Arizona should without a doubt be in the Final Four.

Now the real Cinderella story is the entire Big 10 conference. Purdue was the only team the college basketball world believed in out of that conference, but everyone was proved wrong once again.

The three Big 10 teams left are Wisconsin, Michigan and Purdue. Not one of those teams is ranked in the top three in their respective part of the bracket. Wisconsin, who was the biggest snub of the tournament was given an eight seed and forced to play Virginia Tech, but the Badgers won by 10. Next they moved onto the number one seed, Villanova. Villanova, who were been upset by the ranking of Wisconsin as well. If Wisconsin was ranked higher, they would have gotten a true number eight seed. Realistically, Wisconsin should have been a five seed. After edging out Villanova, they move on to play Florida in the Sweet 16 this Friday.

Michigan is the team of destiny in this tournament. The Wolverines were the lowest ranked team from the Big 10 tournament. After a plane crash on the way to their second game, they were ready to take on the world. Michigan was forced to play Purdue, the number one seed in the Big 10 tournament, and Michigan pulled off the upset. When the Big 10 tournament was over, Michigan was the final team standing, giving them an automatic bid in the big dance. Michigan was given a tough first round matchup against Oklahoma State. Michigan edged them out and won by 1 point. In the next round they were given a rematch of the 2013 NCAA final against Louisville. Moritz Wagner had a career day and helped Michigan advance to the Sweet 16. The next game is winnable for the Wolverines, as they are set to take on Oregon. Who are coming off of a push to pull out a win against Rhode Island. Oregon and Michigan will tip off this Thursday, and the winner moves on to the Elite Eight.

Now, the game that is most upsetting to every Big 10 fan: Northwestern against. The Wildcats made their tournament debut this season, which was the last Power Five conference team to make the tournament. Northwestern did not play like newcomers when they knocked off Vanderbilt in the first round of the tournament, which came down to last-second free throws. Northwestern prevailed and was set to take on number one seed Gonzaga, who said before the game that they were ready to be the villain and end Northwestern’s record-setting run.

In the first half it did not look to be a close game. After halftime, Northwestern regrouped and got the game within 10 with eight minutes left to play. The Wildcats did not stop there. With five minutes left in the ball game, Northwestern got a steal and pushed the ball down the court. The Wildcats had a sure dunk, but a Gonzaga player blatantly stuck his hand in the rim and blocked the ball away. Northwestern’s coach Collins, saw the goaltend and sprinted to the official to change the call, but the official gave him a technical foul and Gonzaga was granted two free throws and the ball. This play turned into a 4-point swing, which would have gotten Northwestern within 3 points. After the 4-point swing, the Wildcats’ momentum was gone and they ultimately lost. I am not saying the refs lost them the game, being down by 20 points in the first half did that. But it did take away any chance that they had. The referee was not allowed to review the goaltend, but could have rescinded the technical foul. He chose not to do that.

The NCAA later made a statement to Northwestern and the entire basketball community saying that their refs missed that call.

Even with poor officiating, wrong rankings and plane crashes, March Madness still continues, and starting Thursday it is only going to get more intense.

After watching the games, I believe the Final Four teams will be Wisconsin out of the Eastern bracket, Arizona out of the Western bracket, Kansas out of the Midwestern bracket and UCLA coming out of the toughest section bracket, South. However, Michigan, the team of destiny, will make it to the Elite Eight before falling to Kansas.

March Madness has just begun.