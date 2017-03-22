Baseball prepares for five straight games in Macomb

Sports

The Western Illinois baseball team (3-14, 2-1 in Summit League play) will play host to five games at Alfred D. Boyer Stadium in Macomb over the next week. The three Summit League matchups against the North Dakota State Bison (7-13, 0-3) in between two single non-conference contests will finalize an eight-game opening home stand for the Leathernecks.

“The home team typically wins about 68 percent of their games in Division I baseball,” said Western Illinois head baseball coach Ryan Brownlee. “You have a better routine and you’re sleeping in your own bed. Overall, you are more fresh as a team when you’re playing at home compared to traveling all of the time.”

The Bison began the year hot. They swept Mississippi Valley State of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) in a four-game series on the road to open the season, but have crumbled since. They dropped 14 of their 17 contests since Feb. 24, including their last seven.

Western also faced their fair share of trouble to start the year but played exceptionally well in their opening Summit series with Fort Wayne. While three games is a small sample size, it seems like the tough non-conference schedule has done wonders for the Leathernecks.

“We got thrown into the fire that first weekend with Texas Tech,” said Brownlee. “I vote for the USA Today Top 25 poll and I have them ranked fourth right now. It helped us a lot going into our first conference game on Friday and we were ultimately prepared to win a series that following Sunday.”

Last season, the Leathernecks and Bison each took three of their six matchups against one another. Western took the series in Macomb while NDSU prevailed twice in Fargo, North Dakota. Both squads finished just a game apart from each other in the final Summit League standings.

Before Western welcomes the Bison to Macomb, they will first host the St. Ambrose Fighting Bees (4-15) of the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference (CCAC) on Wednesday. Last season, the Leathernecks took down St. Ambrose 9-1 at home.

After the three-game set with NDSU, the Bradley Braves (6-11) of the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) will come to town on March 29 to conclude the home stand. The Braves bested the Leathernecks 6-3 in Peoria. In a sport like baseball, it can sometimes be difficult to prepare for a team you will play just once instead of multiple games in a series.

“Your mid-week games simply come down to who pitches better,” Brownlee said. “It really just depends who goes for you on that particular day and our guys are starting to find a rhythm on the mound. We should be able to go on a pretty good stretch here at home.”

He further said it’s important to keep in mind the overall meaning of non-conference matchups in the grand scheme of a collegiate baseball season. At the end of the day, it’s the conference record that makes the difference and the extra matchups throughout the remainder of the year will be about getting better and preparing for the contests that count.

“I would much rather play a game than have to practice in the middle of the week,” Brownlee said. “You still need to practice but you always learn more about yourself when you get out there and compete with another group as opposed to just playing against each other.”

Western has had their fair share of players post impressive numbers so far throughout their early campaign. Junior Jonathan Fleek boasts an impressive batting average of .360, the best on the team. Senior catcher Adam McGinnis and his average of .340 aren’t far off from that mark.

Junior Roman Visintine, who was recognized in the preseason as a “Player to Watch” in the Summit League, leads the team with six doubles. Sophomore Drue Galassi has also impressed early. The outfielder from Peoria leads the team in homeruns (three) and runs batted in (10).

“(Drue) is really more like a freshman because he spent a lot of last year injured,” Brownlee said. “He’s a young sophomore and his best days are still ahead of him. It’s exciting to watch him play now because you get a sense of what he looks like and what he’ll be able to do going forward. He has already had a very good start and hopefully he just continues to stay with his approach at the plate.”

On the defensive side, the Leathernecks have committed 37 errors so far in the young season. Brownlee knows these numbers can often be deceiving, and doesn’t see it hurting his team in the long run.

“We’re rotating guys around and getting to a point where they are more comfortable,” Brownlee said. “We have two very athletic middle infielders who can really run, and they’re going to get to more balls than your average second baseman or shortstop. That sets them up for more errors simply because they’ll have more opportunities than most guys. That’s something that doesn’t show up in the fielding percentage. They may make a few more errors, but they’ll ultimately save more runs for us.”

On the mound, junior Sam Cottingham-Beard has impressed of late. His earned run average (8.53) is inflated from some shaky outings against Southeast Missouri and St. Louis, but has been untouchable in his other four appearances. This includes two scoreless innings of work in his season debut against the high-profile Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Cottingham-Beard played a critical role in two of Western’s three wins early on. He picked up the first win of the season for Leatherneck pitching against Dayton with 3.2 scoreless innings, striking out seven. He struck out three more en route to his first career save on Friday against Fort Wayne. All told, the hurler from Oak Park has struck out 20 batters in 12.2 innings. This is second only to starter Ian Koch (23) in less than half of the opportunities.

Sophomore pitcher Jimmy Perkins will get the nod from Brownlee and start on the mound against St. Ambrose today. The Leathernecks will rely on their same starters throughout the remainder of the home stand. Western fans who make their way out to Alfred D. Boyer Stadium this week can also see Ian Koch, Preston Church and Javin Drake toe the rubber.

The Leathernecks will face St. Ambrose at 3 p.m. today. The conference series with NDSU will begin on Friday at 3 p.m. before two 1 p.m. start times on Saturday and Sunday. The home stand concludes next Wednesday against Bradley

at 4 p.m. Twitter: @CampbellAtkins4