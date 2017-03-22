Softball comes up empty before the start of conference play





Filed under Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Western Illinois softball could not find a way out of their losing streak this past weekend when they traveled to Martin, Tennessee to play in the Skyhawk Hampton Inn classic. The Leathernecks went 0-4 on the weekend, which kept the Leathernecks on their six game skid. In the first game of the day, Western played against the Samford Bulldogs. The Bulldogs did not take long to get on the board, as they scored a run on a two-out double and then a single to bring in the first run of the game. Western had to answer to Samford’s high powered offense and superb pitching. The Leathernecks only had two hits the entire ball game and ultimately fell 6-0.

In the second game of the day, Western played the UT Martin Skyhawks. UT Martin scored in the bottom of the second inning after a leadoff single followed by a few sacrifice flies, putting the Skyhawks on the board 1-0. In the bottom of the third inning, UT Martin repeated what they did in the second to give them the two-run advantage. The Leathernecks remained hitless until the top of the sixth inning when Kelsey Marlow singled up the middle to score Taylor Messer who lead off the inning with a walk. That is all the damage Western could do; the Leathernecks ultimately fell, 4-1.

On the second day of the classic, Western came out refocused and ready to get a win. The Leathernecks nearly tallied more hits in the first inning of the second day than they did the entire day prior.

The Leathernecks played Samford once again, but this time Western batted first. Sam Ralphs came to the plate for Western and roped a single, then she stole second to put herself in scoring position.

The steal was not needed; Marlow came up to the plate and smashed a homerun to give Western their first lead of the tournament. However, Samford responded. A one-out walk put the tying run up to the plate, and the Bulldogs homered to tie up the ball game.

Nobody scored in the second inning, but in the top of the third, the Leathernecks reclaimed the lead. Messer led off the inning being hit by a pitch but was tagged out in a fielder’s choice.

Lara, now on first, advanced to second base on a groundball and then advanced to third with another single from Marlow. Lara then took matters into her own hands and stole home on a wild pitch to give Western the one-run advantage. The Bulldogs would not lie down. They tied up the ballgame once again. Western could not score in their following plate appearances. However, Samford came out in the bottom of the fourth and crushed the softball. The Bulldogs put up a crooked number and took a four-run lead, which ultimately won the game.

In the final game of the weekend, Western played UT Martin once again. Western led off once again, but could not make anything of it. A leadoff single helped the Skyhawks take an early 1-0 lead. Western finally responded to the UT Martin run in the top of the fourth with a two-out rally started by Holly Hoelting getting on-base for Western from a Bulldog error. Aly Compton advanced Hoelting to second with a single. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch, which put both runners in scoring position. They did just that when Rachel Beatty had a single to give Western her two RBIs and the lead. That lead did not last long when UT Martin got two girls around to reclaim their lead. Western then responded with a Meghan Henson homerun to tie up the ball game 3-3. That is all the scoring the Leathernecks could do. Western lost by one in extra innings, 4-3.

Now the season is heating up for the Leathernecks as they gear up for conference play. Western looks to get off of their six-game skid and get a win at home against South Dakota this weekend. Twitter:@MacIsland13