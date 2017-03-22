Student Spotlight

Close





Filed under News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Michael Dennis is not your average sized college student. At 6 feet 11 inches, Dennis, an RPTA major at Western Illinois University, was diagnosed with Marfan syndrome at the age of 8.

“Marfan syndrome is where it’s a connected tissue disorder (that) makes my connected tissue grow faster,” Dennis said. “Our heart is connected to tissue, but my heart is growing so fast that my blood can get weak and thin. That results in it not going through the blood stream. Which wouldn’t be good, but that’s what makes me grow taller really fast. But in order to keep it under control I take a patasime pill.”

Dennis said growing up with Marfan syndrome could be hectic and nerve wrecking, with frequent doctor’s appointments and the possibility of heart surgery.

“Growing up with Marfan is filled with yearly cardiologist visits to see how much my aortic valve has grown from the last year,” Dennis said. “It’s not your typical doctor visit though; each time there was always the very real possibility that I would have to have surgery to replace my aortic valve. It was also filled with medication that needed to be taken once a day since I was 12 or (risk) the possibility they would say that my heart is growing.”

Dennis added that he has been lucky enough to avoid heart surgery. He tries hard to keep his heart healthy. Due to the extreme size and condition of his heart, Dennis is unable to participate in physical activities.

“Things I can’t do include contact sports like football, soccer, basketball or any other rough physically demanding (activities),” said Dennis. “I can’t ride roller coasters or any jolting amusement park rides. Also, I can’t lift weights for the upper body due to the strain it puts on my chest. The reason I can’t do sports like that is because if I get hit just right in the chest it could rupture my aortic valve. The reason I can’t ride amusement rides is because they are going so fast and make sharp jarring turns, which could cause my heart to bump around and cause damage to the valves in my chest.”

Although Dennis was strongly advised to refrain from physical activities, he refused to remain idle, participating in multiple sports.

“I did track, I triple jumped and long jump and I did really good because I was so tall I could go further than others,” Dennis said. “I also sometimes play ultimate frisbee here at Western.”

By seventh grade, Dennis was 6 feet 2 inches, and by eighth grade he was 6 feet 7 inches, making him the tallest person in his entire school. He was and still is one of the skinniest kids, weighing in at 150 pounds.

“I’ve been told that if I had the right diet I could gain weight, but I would have to consume 7,000 calories a day — but of course good calories,” Dennis added.

Being skinny due to Marfan syndrome, Dennis said sometimes he gets made fun of, or is the butt of the joke.

“I got joked about being tall and skinny since I grew so fast and have a high metabolism due to Marfan’s,” Dennis said. “So I hear the usual: ‘Don’t let him blow away,’ ‘Wow you are that tall!’ that I’m a small tree, or if I turn sideways I am invisible.”

Dennis isn’t the sole carrier of Marfan syndrome in his family. In fact, Marfan is a dominant gene along the bloodlines of his family.

“I’m tall because of both of my parents, but I got it from my dad; he has Marfan Syndrome and he also got it from his dad,” Dennis said. “A lot of people on my dad’s side of the family have it and it’s not just a male thing — women can have it as well. My sister and brother both have it, but so far my younger brother has not gotten it.”

Dennis said he doesn’t have back problems, but sometimes he has a hard time fitting into certain spaces.

“I don’t have back problems because I’m tall, but being tall sometimes can be annoying,” Dennis said. “Whenever I am walking around certain places I have to be crunched down to get into doors, and my bed has to be extra-long but not even the dorm rooms XL beds work for me.”

Even though Dennis said his height can be annoying, he takes it as a positive characteristic of himself.

“My favorite thing about being tall is that it is a great conversation starter,” Dennis said. “Being tall has made me the social butterfly that I am today.”