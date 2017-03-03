Best Buddies hosts spaghetti dinner
March 3, 2017
Best Buddies, an organization that pairs Western Illinois University students with people with disabilities to develop friendships and foster understanding about people with disabilities, hosts a spaghetti dinner fundraiser at the American Legion on Thursday night.
