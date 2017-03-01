Waste Management contract discussed

Jessie Matias City Administrator Dean Torreson addresses the Committee of the Whole on Monday night at City Hall in regards to a contract renewal with Waste Management.





Filed under News

Dave Schaab, Regional Marketing Manager for Waste Management, addressed the Committee of the Whole on Monday in preparation of a contract renewal with the city.

In a memo from City Administrator Dean Torresson, the renewed contract would be a compromise between the city and Waste Management. Waste Management offered a negotiable 3 percent annual increase, whereas the city would prefer for the annual increase to not exceed a 1.75 percent average annual increase over the life of the contract.

The memo further states that the city initially looked at other cost saving measures.

“We discussed the possibility of cutting services but decided not to recommend that,” reads the memo. “We discussed the possibility of seeking proposals from other solid waste haulers. Also, we talked about the City’s bottom line in terms of what percentage increase is acceptable over the next five years.”

According to the proposal, the level of services that are currently provided will remain the same for the duration of the contract extension.

The item will be voted on next Monday at the next City Council meeting. The Committee then stayed on the same topic of waste as they moved into a discussion on an agreement between the city and Evans Recycling, and a second between the city and Jerry Riggens, the property manager for a section of farmland owned by John and Sara Carlberg.

The agreement would allow for Evans Recycling to take the leaves and grass clippings from the city’s yard waste site, grind them up and then disperse them onto the property. Torreson provided a memo in regards to the agreements.

“We estimate that contracting with Mr. Evans will save the city between $5,000 and $7,000 per year in costs,” reads the memo. “As well, it will save an estimated three hours of work per week by the Cemetery Sexton, Gary Rhoads, to load the roll-off containers for Waste Management during period of heavy use on the Yard Waste Site.”

The item was also placed on the agenda for the next City Council meeting for final action. The Council then moved into discussions on additional engineering fees for the downtown street resurfacing project. Jim Burke of Hutchinson engineering is requesting a total of $136,762.50 as a figure for a worst-case scenario.

The committee also discussed additional fees for engineering design with the Candy Lane Improvement Project with Maurer- Stutz, and the proposed days for 2017 in regards to yard waste. These items were also placed on the agenda for Monday’s city council meeting, which will be held at City Hall at 7 p.m.