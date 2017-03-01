Amp- “Bull” Cattle to attract herds of people in upcoming auction





Filed under News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Western Illinois University will host the 45th annual Performance Tested Bull Sale on Mar. 10 at the Western Livestock Center. The event, which begins at 7 p.m., will offer cattle producers the option to purchase high-performance tested bulls that can be used for breeding cattle.

“It is a major event for the Department of Agriculture,” said John Carlson, professor emeritus and Bull Test station director. “We provide a service to cattle producers and the bulls that are sold are not owned by the university. They are owned by private purebred breeders. There will be close to 1,000 people at this auction, and buyers will rely on our data to make a purchase. In the past, three of four buyers were repeat customers. So that shows that people have trust in our program and are satisfied with our work.”

Extensive production information such as average daily gain, rib eye area, rib fat, marbling, scrotal circumference, pelvic area and frame score and birth and weaning weights will be provided for each bull. EPD data from the respective breed associations will also be provided to estimate the genetic value of the animal as a parent.

“We have bulls this year from five different states, which I think shows the confidence people have in the program,” Carlson said.

“Private breeders brought their bulls here in late September and we had a three week adjustment period where the bulls got used to being around other bulls, new feed, and new surroundings. After the adjustment period we put the bulls on a 112-day growth test. We measured every 28 days how fast they grew and continued for 112 days.”

In the past, a bidding auction solely for the local people was held, but this year the Bull Test Station has partnered with the DV Auction company, which will set up cameras at the auction. This will allow people from anywhere in the United States to be able see and bid for these bulls online.

“We also did an ultrasonic testing on the bulls,” Carlson said. “By doing this we can tell how big the rib eye of the animal is, as well as their fat content. Then we do a reproductive soundness examination on them, and then we offer the best bulls up for sale on Mar. 10. What will happen then is that commercial producers from all over the United States will bid on these bulls at (the) auction and will use them to sire better production animals.”

Western agriculture students get the chance to participate in this program and learn about the testing of these animals. Students volunteer their time and help in various aspects of the testing.

“We hire students to work for us and they’re involved in the everyday feeding, the weighing of the bulls and also help with the video catalog and photography of the bulls,” said Carlson. “When it comes down to the auction, students will help brush and clean up the bulls so that they look nice, as well as move the bulls in and out of the cell rink. They will also help with the bookkeeping and assist faculty during the auction. We try to get students involved as much as possible and make it a great learning experience for them.”