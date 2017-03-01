Student Spotlight

Terence McFadden Junior African American Studies Major







Due to abuse and suffering burns from his hand being placed on a lit stove, Western junior Terence McFadden faced adoption at the age of 7.

McFadden, a native Chicagoan, overcame a hard family life to become the proud, astute, God-fearing man that he is today.

“My biological mom was a prostitute, but my adopted mother graduated from a trade school and is now a CNA,” said McFadden. “After watching my mom lose her job, we struggled a lot, but my mom never gave up. She always found a way to get things done and with all her talents, she found a way to make money and be humble. My adopted mom always told me that I will be a talented young man and when I grow into them remain humble and use them wisely.”

Growing up through the struggles McFadden faced nearly caused him to lose his sense of self, but he soon realized that his struggles only taught him valuable life lessons.

“When I am struggling, I pray, and I know it sounds cliché but it’s true,” said McFadden. “I know that all my victories are only because of God and my struggles are given only to make me a better person. I believe that if there is no struggle, how would you know what success truly is.”

McFadden’s humble character is not only attributed to his struggle. Enrolled as a junior at Western, he experienced the biggest epiphany of his life during a choir workshop at Illinois State University (ISU).

“My biggest change was at a choir workshop at ISU. I have always been a man of God but I was not as close with him as I am today,” said McFadden. “At the workshop I was in the class and we were learning how God has us throughout our struggles and we have to accept his ways of helping us. Before going to this class, I told God if this is for me, show me.”

For McFadden, that realization would come sooner than later at that workshop.

“The teacher was teaching and midway through the lesson, she stared and yelled, ‘I don’t know what it is young man but God keeps sending me to you,’” McFadden said. “The next day we had a concert and she was trying to find me, and in the middle of a song, I started shouting to God and at that moment she said she was relieved and God was pleased. Since then I do my best to maintain a close relationship with God.”

Through all his life struggles and epiphanies, McFadden looks to impute wisdom and knowledge within future generations to come.

“I see myself becoming a teacher 10 years from now,” said McFadden. “I want to set a better example for the generations after me. We are stuck in this media way of life, where people perceive the content on television as the standard way of living and it’s not true. Media displays selfishness and stupidity and I want to demonstrate to children that there is more to life than what is being portrayed in our current television programming.”