Press blocking story is overblown





Filed under Opinions

Close

Mainstream news outlets were quite upset following the blocking of CNN, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, Politico, BuzzFeed, The BBC and The Guardian from attending an off-camera press briefing last Friday. The actions by White House staff quickly reignited calls of “fake news” and the ongoing battle between the mainstream press and the new president. The president later went so far as to say that news media shouldn’t be allowed to use unnamed sources. To be sure, the removal of certain media outlets is something to be concerned about insofar as partisan bias is concerned, but living in a two-party country makes this a constant political reality.

Worrying comments about the use of anonymous or unnamed sources by media outlets aside, the president has not violated any laws and particularly has not taken any action infringing upon the First Amendment as some have already accused him of doing. Every single news organization does not have a right to White House press briefings. They can be invited by the White House, and they can be removed by the White House. Do you think The Daily Stormer is going to be invited to the White House any time soon? And in all honesty, if you are outraged over this decision by the Donald Trump White House, it may be time to ask yourself the following questions, and then do some soul searching.

Is this any worse than Obama’s use of the IRS to target conservative groups when they applied for tax-exempt status (a story that popular media outlets largely ignored but reported by Bloomberg and PBS)?

Is the reaction to Trump’s exclusion of CNN and others the same as the reaction to the comments of Barack Obama’s White House communications director Anita Dunn, when she said, in 2010, “Fox News often operates almost as either the research arm or the communications arm of the Republican Party,” and further stated that Fox News didn’t behave like “legitimate” news organizations?

What about your reaction — or lack thereof — when Obama Attorney General Eric Holder signed off, in 2009, on a search warrant for the seizure of the private emails of Fox News reporter James Rosen?

What was your reaction to the actual wiretapping of the Associated Press, which broke in 2013, which was largely ignored because Obama couldn’t possibly have the gall to “alienate one of (his) most important constituencies,” in the words of NBC News Senior Investigative Correspondent Lisa Myers.

Given the huge increases in, according to Trump, “fake news” from organizations like CNN and Politico, do you think that the president wants to be reported by those organizations that have taken every opportunity to criticize him?

This is almost a story entirely based on partisan bias. On the one hand, you have people who will passionately defend mainstream news and media despite the studies, from outlets like Business Insider, that suggests they are consistently liberal, and on the other you have people who will constantly defend President Trump, even when he has clearly overstepped or is in the wrong.

I’d much prefer most people to be in neither of these categories.