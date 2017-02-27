Western softball wins two games at Central Arkansas

On Saturday, the Leathernecks traveled to Conway, Arkansas and defeated the Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Western, coming into Saturday, had a record of three wins and eight losses. They looked to improve on that record against the Bluff. Western, looking for their second straight victory, was riding a wave of momentum into the game.

In the first inning, Arkansas took a 3-0 lead after the Leathernecks committed two errors. Western Illinois responded as Nina Maggio singled to centerfield and stole a base following her hit. She then proceeded to move to third on a wild pitch.

Following Maggio’s hit, Kelsey Marlow and Holly Hoelting drew back-to-back walks and Ally Compton reached on a fielder’s choice that scored Maggio from third and Western trailed 3 to 1.

Later in the inning, Jasmine Lara hit a single, scoring two runs and tying the ball game up at three. In the bottom of the second inning, Western did more damage as Rachel Beatty forced a walk and followed that by stealing second. Marlow came up clutch as she hit a double scoring Beatty.

Arkansas responded hitting a two-run homer in the top of the third, bringing them to within one, with the score being 6-5.

Western would continue to roll, scoring three more runs in the game and not looking back, winning the game by a score of 9-6 and bringing their record to four wins and eight losses.

The winning pitcher for the Leathernecks was junior Brooke Stulga, who brought her record to three wins and two losses. The loser for the Bluff was Kiara Saine. With Western winning back-to-back games, fans can start to hope that after a rough start to the season, things are looking up for the Leathernecks.

Western in this one had one of their best offensive games of the season with 12 hits and surrendering only 7 runs.

On Sunday, Western would face the University of Louisiana Monroe.

The game was an absolute pitchers duel, as Western and Louisiana would take it into extra innings with the score knotted up at zero. Pitching for Western was sophomore Emily Ira. Ira pitched a great game, but ultimately, Western would fall in extras, dropping their record to 4-9.

Western so far this year has played many close games, but they have had some real issues closing games out. Great outing from Ira who did everything in her power to make sure that Western would come out with the victory. The key to Western’s season is making the attempt to finish every game out like they started it. Western has had a rough start, but with pitching performances like Ira had on Sunday, offense is the only thing keeping them from success.

The Leathernecks’ next bout is the weekend in Carbondale, Illinois when they play in the Coach B Classic. Western softball does not play in Macomb until March 25, agaisnt South Dakota.

