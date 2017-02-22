Student Spotlight

Andrew Churchill Fire Protection Services Major Army National Guardsman





Filed under News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

For Western Illinois University Fire Science major, Andrew Churchill, serving his country has always been on his mind.

“I enlisted in the army in January 2016,” said Churchill. “I graduated from West Aurora High School on May 22 of the same year and shipped out the next day. From May 23 to Oct. 13, I was stationed in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri for basic and advanced individual training.”

He comes from a family with a military history and has continued that tradition by enlisting in the U.S. Army. Churchill’s passion for the military is so strong that he chose to miss out on attending the state competition for his varsity track team.

“I was on the varsity track team my sophomore through senior year, and I was varsity captain my junior and senior year,” Churchill said. “I qualified for state in the 400-meter and 4×400-meter relay but did not attend because I shipped out the day after graduation.”

Churchill said his job deals with dangerous and toxic chemicals that most people would not want to deal with.

“My job in the Army is chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear specialist,” said Churchill. “I deal with chemical, biological weapons and radiation and nuclear weapons. We usually have to detect chemical and biological weapons and we also defend against them. We have to wear a chemical suit for protection; it’s like wearing a snowsuit in the middle of the summer without a gas mask on — it’s very hot. We also wear a hazmat suit, which is a big plastic suit that makes us look like Teletubbies.”

Churchill said being in the Army allows him to do various activities he finds fascinating.

“I’m enlisted for eight years and I have seven years left,” Churchill said. “It’s going by fast. I enjoy every minute I’m in the Army; we do a lot of cool stuff. We’ve done night vision driving, night vision shooting — a lot of fun stuff that normal people don’t usually have the chance to do.”

Churchill said he hopes to get his degree and pursue a career in firefighting. He is a fire science major and hopes to someday go back to his hometown of Aurora and become a firefighter.

“My major is fire science, and my career goal is to become a firefighter in Aurora where I’m from,” said Churchill. “I started a semester late at Western. This is my first semester here, but the army gave me 16 credit hours, so I’m caught up from the first semester I missed.”

He said he is waiting until after he graduates college to decide whether he will go into active duty or remain on the guard.

“I am currently in the Army National Guard and my rank is private first class,” said Churchill. “In May I’ll be going to California for training and I’ll also be visiting Wisconsin. I will stay at Western for three years and then I will decide if I want to go into active duty or continue in the Army National Guard.”

Churchill said the Army has made him who he is today, and he still has a lot more to learn from being in it.

“The Army has given me discipline and made me more mature than most people around me,” Churchill said.

“It’s prepared me for life. I can handle situations and control myself and my emotions better.”