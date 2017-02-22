K–9 trades big house for dog house

K-9 Officer Landres has found her forever home with her former partner, Officer Todd Tedrow, following the Macomb City Council’s acceptance of her retirement.

Landres, who had served in the K-9 unit over the last eigth years, was signed over by the Council to Tedrow’s possession on Monday night. Macomb Chief of Police Curt Barker described Landres’ accomplishment through her career while presenting her and Tedrow with a plaque in honor of their combined service.

“She was purchased in 2009 and spent the majority of her career with Officer Tedrow,” Barker said. “As a K-9 officer Landres was deployed over 300 times and assisted in over 150 felony and misdemeanor charges. She has also been involved with numerous school searches and demonstrations throughout her career.”

Mayor Mike Inman, alongside Tedrow and City Clerk Melanie Falk, later signed the paperwork officially transferring Landres to the care of Tedrow. According to Illinois State law, the partner officer with a member of a K-9 unit gets the first rights to a retiring officer.

Inman then jokingly addressed Landres as she left the Council chambers.

“We know that she will be going to a good home,” Inman said. “Normally, we have the recognition of our retiring officers with a party of sorts, and this is the party, Landres, just so you know.”

Following Landres retirement ceremony, representatives from the Western Illinois University “Love Your Melon” team spoke to the Council in search of new opportunities to assist children going through cancer treatments.

“Love Your Melon would give us these superhero costumes and we would be able to put on any sort of event you could think of,” said Captain Maddie Stolinski. “As a crew, which there are 27 of us (at Western), we are looking to find a child, and that’s why we are here tonight, so that everybody in the community can be aware of this.”

Co-Captain Tyler Mahnke said that the crew has already been impacting children’s lives, referencing one of the crew’s first efforts that they have already completed.

“We have done things as a crew already, such as helping a little girl from New York,” Mahnke said. “Her name is Emma and her mom reached out to our public relations chair and we were able to give her a care package for her as she is battling cancer.”

The Council then moved into unfinished business, which included a consideration of an Intergovernmental Agreement between Western and the City of Macomb for the overlay of Western Avenue from Adams Street to West University Drive. According to the agreement, Western is looking to assist the city with the endeavor.

“Both parties will participate in the overly of Western Avenue from Adams street to West University Drive to include alternates to install electrical conduit under the street and replace the pavement in the Horrabin bus pullout,” reads the agreement.

“The city of Macomb will bid and source the project with Western Illinois University funding only a portion of the project.”

The Council approved the consideration by a unanimous 6-0 vote. Fifth Ward Alderman Gayle Carper was absent from the meeting.

The Council also unanimously approved a consideration to award the bid for the sanitary sewer and storm sewer lining project to J.C. Dillon, Inc. in the amount of $48,012.50.