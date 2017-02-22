Milo deserves the downfall





There isn’t much that can be said about Milo Yiannopoulous. In 2014, he criticized and harshly condemned the politicization of video game culture. He stated, on the Breitbart website in September 2014, “Because an army of sociopathic feminist programmers and campaigners, abetted by achingly politically correct American tech bloggers, are terrorizing the entire community.” This was just the beginning of Milo’s notoriety.

In July 2016, Yiannopoulous organized an online trolling movement, calling on his Twitter followers to send hateful messages and derogatory slurs to comedian and actress Leslie Jones. In response, Twitter banned Yiannopoulous. Twitter also banned George Zimmerman, best known as the man who was acquitted for shooting Trayvon Martin in 2012.

“I do not accept that an A-list celebrity is sitting in a Hollywood mansion crying over mean words on the Internet. Get over it,” Yiannopoulous said recently, defending himself on Real Time with Bill Maher.

Yiannopoulous has said, again and again, that he considers himself a provocateur. He enjoys offending people to the point of outrage and rioting to confirm his belief about political correctness and free speech. Now, though, he’s crossed a line into a territory from which very few people have returned.

As reported by Fox Business, National Public Radio, The New York Times and other news outlets, a video that surfaced this past week shows Yiannopoulous stating that, in homosexual culture, “some … relationships between younger boys and older men, the sort of coming of age relationships” could be appropriate.

He also said that, “the relationships in which those older men have helped those young boys to discover who they are and give them security and safety and provide them with love … and sort of a rock where they can’t speak to their parents.”

Beyond advocating pedophilia, Yiannopoulous also complained about the “arbitrary and oppressive idea of consent.”

The backlash has been quick and fierce. Yiannopoulous was slated and paid to write a book entitled “Dangerous” by Simon & Schuster division Threshold Editions. That book deal was cancelled.

Yiannopoulous was also invited to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, D.C. this week; however, as reported by The New York Times, the conference’s organizer, the American Conservative Union, citing the “disturbing” nature of Yiannopoulous’ comments, rescinded his invitation.

And yesterday, at the hopeful climax of this fiasco, Yiannopoulous resigned from his position at Breitbart News, claiming that he “said some things on those Internet live streams that were simply wrong.” What Yiannopoulous said in those live streams was not only wrong; it was dangerous.

Beyond the videos, though, Yiannopoulous is contributing to the homophobic sentiment that gay men have a desire, explicit or otherwise, to prey on children. He’s also contributing to the ultra-conservative argument that transgender individuals are a danger to society, an argument made by the likes of Vice President Mike Pence and Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

The Family Research Council — an American conservative Christian lobbying group — is still publishing a 2002 document that reads, “Male homosexuals commit a disproportionate number of child sex abuse cases.” The Southern Poverty Law Center has debunked this claim and similar ones.

On that same Real Time with Bill Maher interview, Yiannopoulous claimed that transgender people “have a psychiatric disorder.” He has also aired borderline homophobic sentiments on his personal blog, an oddity given that he himself is gay.

Yiannopoulous is nothing but a voice looking to pester the nearest crowd. Perhaps the events of the past week — coupled with his history of incendiary events — will mark Yiannopoulous’ career as a fad that continued for just a bit too long.