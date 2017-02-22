Food waste exacerbates hunger





Today, Americans live in what is known as a “throw away” culture. That is, rather than using what we have or “making it work” when something isn’t exactly how we want it, we will often just get rid of it. This tendency is seen in the growing trend of wasting food. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), nearly one-third of all food purchased by Americans is wasted. That statistic does not include the amount of food lost before reaching store shelves. Food is also wasted in production and transport as well as in restaurants. Food waste comes from many places, whether at a fast food restaurant, a grocery store or even your own home. It is a grave matter to which most of us are likely contributing.

Many people do not see the bigger picture when they choose to throw away unwanted food. When you throw away food, you are not only wasting your own money that was likely spent on those products, but you are also letting a variety of other resources go to waste. In the case of meat and dairy products, those animals used to generate your food have wasted their energy, if not given their lives simply to be thrown in the trash. Perhaps the most important resource wasted is the clean water that is used to irrigate crops that become wasted produce. Another downside of food waste is that products are often packaged with plastic or cardboard, which then ends up in the trash as well, and eventually finds its way to a landfill. The Environmental Protection Agency reports that food waste occupies the largest amount of area in our landfills. Throwing away food so readily is neither economically nor environmentally ethical, but we are faced with an even bigger dilemma still.

Food waste may not be such a pressing issue if it were not for the fact that billions of people are not sure where their next meal will come from. Pope Francis spoke about his concerns on food waste, stating, “Throwing away food is like stealing from the table of those who are poor and hungry.” According to the USDA, in 2015, 13 percent of households were considered food insecure, with around 15.3 million children living in those homes. It is difficult to understand that even while so much food is going to waste, there are families and young children going to bed hungry.

Some of the reasons for food going to waste so commonly in the U.S. are that many Americans have a tendency to only want the food that “looks good.” A dented soup can, ever so slightly squished bread, or an apple with a bruise on it are often left on the shelves and avoided at all cost. The truth is, a bruised apple is likely not going to taste much different from an apple in pristine condition. Another explanation could be that we are simply buying too much food and not planning our meals according to how much food we purchase.

In our consumerist society, we are often drawn to buying in, while also limiting our food waste. It may also be helpful to only buy produce for a few days at a time, rather than weeks. Only buying what you need is the key to becoming an advocate against food waste. Being conscientious in an effort to conserve the environment and working to become an ethical consumer will make a difference, as generations to come will hopefully not be burdened with the fear of going hungry.