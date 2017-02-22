Remember Malcom X’s legacy





Tuesday marked the 52nd anniversary of the assassination of al-Hajj Malik el-Shabazz, also known as Malcolm X. On Feb. 21, 1965, Malcolm X was gunned down before giving a speech to his followers in the Audubon Ballroom in New York City. Before speaking, he was introduced to his followers as a man “who would give his life for you.” After the introduction would be the loud and seemingly endless applause that usually accompanied his presence. When the applause ended, Malcolm would speak three words, “Brothers and Sisters,” before meeting his unfortunate fate. Reportedly, a scuffle broke out in the audience while two men rose out of the crowd, in a different section, and fatally shot Malcolm X multiple times.

Malcolm X was known as a controversial figure. At the time of his death, Time Magazine characterized him as “a pimp, a cocaine addict and a thief” and “an unashamed demagogue.” This unpopular sentiment regarding Malcolm X was most likely a product of his philosophy regarding equal rights for African-Americans. Instead of advocating for nonviolence, Malcolm X had a position of self-defense. He believed that African-Americans should have the right to defend themselves and their rights by any means necessary. Instead of advocating for integration, Malcolm X took the position of self-determination and Black Nationalism. Ultimately, this meant total economic, political and social control of African-American communities by African-American communities. In addition, he also supported the resistance against the exploitation of black communities by outsiders.

One of the appeals to Malcolm X, for many African-Americans, was that he represented a threat toward the oppressive power of the U.S. Malcolm X had an understanding of the state as being devoid of morality and much more likely existing as an amalgamation of interests. As a result, he would go on to spend much of his time building connections with leaders of newly independent African states in order to leverage power over the U.S. It was ultimately his hope to expose the injustices of the U.S. on an international scale. In his eyes, America was the criminal as it regarded the trampling of African-American rights. As such, the jurisdiction of handling civil rights should be taken out of America’s hands. The U.S. government responded through increased surveillance on Malcolm’s life. For every movement he made, he could be sure that there was an FBI agent — at the direction of J. Edgar Hoover — keeping a close eye on him. After his death, the FBI would later go on to put forth the stated goal to “prevent the rise of a ‘messiah’ who could unify and electrify the militant Black Nationalist movement. Malcolm X might have been such a ‘messiah’…”

To many people, not just African-Americans, Malcolm X represented the ability for their fundamental humanity to be affirmed. He spoke against the occupation of Palestine through arguing that “the Zionist argument to justify Israel’s present occupation … has no intelligent or legal basis in history … not even in their own religion.” When he traveled to Africa, he met and spoke with different audiences in Egypt, Arabia, Kuwait, Lebanon, Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Algeria and countless others. Malcolm X left a lasting impression on many different people with whom he met. For them, it was astonishing to see a man so measured and articulate who had not only the ability to identify different problems but also their varied solutions.

Remembering Malcolm X’s legacy can be pragmatic in the contemporary pursuit of justice. Part of it being that many of the problems that existed during his lifetime are still present today: Palestine is still struggling against an occupying force, many African nations are reaping the effects of European colonialism and African-Americans are struggling to secure their rights in many facets of American life. Another part of the usefulness of Malcolm X’s legacy is to remember the heavy surveillance and suspect tactics that were exerted against him, in large part, to negate the reality of a unified militant black movement. As social justice groups — particularly in the U.S. — seek to achieve justice, it is important to recognize the possibility of the government doing everything possible to sustain the present order. What is also more important is to recognize Malcolm X’s uncompromised and principled devotion to justice for the most vulnerable people in the world “by any means necessary.”