ACC leads the charge to March Madness tournament





Filed under Sports

Close

The regular season is coming to an end for all levels of college basketball and March Madness is right around the corner. Many teams are scrambling to improve their resumes to earn a top seed in the tournament while others are desperately hanging on to their playoff dreams.

March Madness has proven to be one of the most unpredictable tournaments in all of sports, and expert analysis always goes out the window. No one really knows who will cut down the nets in Phoenix on April 3. Still, we can examine the top conferences and schools in the nation for an idea of who might compete for the National Championship in 2017.

The strongest league college basketball has to offer is the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). The conference currently has six teams listed in the AP Top 25 poll. Leading the pack at number eight in the national poll is the North Carolina Tar Heels (23-5, 11-3).

UNC will enter postseason play with a chip on their shoulder after a devastating end to 2016. The Tar Heels made it all the way to the National Championship game after steamrolling their five previous opponents in the tournament. The top-seeded Heels fell to the Villanova Wildcats in the final game on a buzzer-beater after tying it with just a few seconds left.

UNC is a clear candidate to compete for the Final Four again. They’ve proven to be one of the best teams in the best conference and are as battle-tested as a group can be. UNC is led by veteran coach Roy Williams and junior forward Justin Jackson. They will face a big conference opponent on Wednesday when they host the Louisville Cardinals (22-5, 10-4). The two squads are competing for the top seed in the ACC tournament along with the Duke Blue Devils (22-5, 10-4).

I believe the best competition resides in the ACC despite the fact that none of their teams currently qualify for the top six spots in the national poll. They face harder opponents than some of the country’s top teams on a consistent basis. and the NCAA bracket committee will certainly take that into consideration.

I see some of the lesserknown ACC teams such as the University of Miami Hurricanes (19-8, 9-6), the Notre Dame Irish (21-7, 10-5) and the Syracuse Orange (16-12, 8-7) making noise in the tournament. These are squads that suffer from the burden of their conference and could easily be in the top 25 if they played elsewhere.

While the ACC is king, I acknowledge the rest of the talent around the country. The nation’s top-seed can be found in the form of the Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-0, 16-0). They compete in the West Coast Conference with one other team in the top 25, the St. Mary’s Gaels (24-3, 14-2). Gonzaga will likely earn the number one overall seed in the tournament, but I can’t see them making it very far once they faceoff against elite competition later in March.

Out of the Big East and hoping to defend their title is Villanova (26-2, 12-2). The Wildcats have shown no championship hangover in 2017 and are well on their way to a better regular season than last year. Their two losses came from conference opponents Butler and Marquette. They have an impressive team and should earn one of the four top seeds come tournament time, but it’s very difficult to repeat as champions in college basketball. They overcame all the challenges in 2016, but this year could be another story.

The Kansas Jayhawks (24-3, 12-2 in the Big 12) stand at number three in the nation’s top 25 poll and will be favored by many to be dancing in Phoenix. The Jayhawks compete in a very top-heavy conference with number 9 Baylor and number 12 West Virginia, but have padded their case all year long.

Kansas took down Duke at the State Farm Champions Classic on Nov. 15. At the time, the Blue Devils were ranked number one in the country. They also defeated the Kentucky Wildcats (22-5, 12-2) in the SEC/ Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 28 at Rupp Arena.

The Pacific-12 Conference (Pac-12) holds numbers four, five and six in the nation. The Arizona Wildcats (25-3, 14-1) sit atop the conference just a game ahead of the Oregon Ducks (24- 4, 13-2). Both are closely followed by the UCLA Bruins (24- 3, 11-3) who spent time as the top-ranked team in the country at the beginning of the season. Much like the Big 12, the Pac-12 doesn’t have much to offer outside of the top few teams.

Just like every other year, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) boasts Kentucky and the Florida Gators (22-5, 12-2) as their frontrunners. Florida technically holds the tiebreaker after beating the Wildcats at home on Feb. 4, but the two will play again on Saturday in Kentucky.

The SEC is more prominent in the world of college football, so don’t expect much noise in March outside of Kentucky. The Wildcats and their head coach John Calipari have made a living off recruiting players who will only stick around for a year or two before joining the NBA. Each year, we see new Kentucky faces make a run at the national championship and 2017 will be no exception.

Kentucky struggled near the end of January and fell to number 11 in the national poll after spending most of the year in the top five. The young stars have proven they can compete with anyone, but they must be prepared to consistently play well in the later rounds.

There’s no use predicting a champion before the brackets are released. It’s a time to gather your thoughts and prepare for the conference championships. While the teams mentioned above will simply be competing for better seeds, many will try and claw their way into March Madness by winning their respective leagues. Each conference tournament winner automatically has a spot in the national tournament.

Every year, there is at least one team who barely qualifies for the postseason and still makes an impressive run. It’s a time for young players to get noticed on the national level and compete with some of the best athletes college sports has to offer. While I see teams like UNC, Duke, Kentucky and Kansas having the best shot, you never know who will ultimately cut down the nets.

The smaller conferences will begin their league tournaments on Feb. 28 and March 1. The bigger conferences will begin separately throughout the first week of March and conclude by Sunday, March 12.

Following the end of the conference championships on March 12, the committee will select the national bracket for the beloved, Selection Sunday. Fans across the country will then be free to make their picks and watch the road to the Final Four unfold.