Multiple top finishes for Leathernecks in Champaign





Filed under Sports

Close

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The men and women’s track and field continued their record-breaking streak at the Orange and Blue invitational last Saturday in Champaign, Ill. The highlight at the invitational was freshman Malachi Adams setting a Western and program record in the 60-meter dash. Adams ran a total of 6.76, which placed him first overall. In the past for best time in the 60-meter dash were 6.77 by Desmond Bynum in 2002. Overall, it looks like Adams will maintain his record-breaking streak, which is a great start to his athletic career.

In continuation with the running portion of the invitational, freshman Josh Kirby and Senior Josh Thomas placed fourth and fifth overall in the 60-meter hurdles with timed scores of 8.34 and 8.50. Next to the 60-meter hurdles, senior Charles Morrow IV placed fourth overall with a time of 7.00 in sprinting. Lastly, senior Alyssa Johnson ran the 400-meter dash in 58.37 to place her third. The runners demonstrated athletic ability that will continue with them for the rest of the season.

Next to the running events at the invitational, several athletes on the field provided their team with high scores. In the weight throw senior Abbi Smith threw a 45-7 1/4, which placed her second overall and the season’s best. Sophomore Jasmine Swanagan placed right behind Smith with a mark of 44-7. Continuing with the weight throw, senior Brad Walls set a personal best of 56-1, which landed him in third. Freshman Brady Shows tossed at 47-3 which scored him fifth. Senior Matt Simmons found himself with two top-five finishes this past weekend with 21-0 in the long jump, and 44-1 1/2 in the triple jump. To conclude, sophomore Khalyia Lawson leaped to 37-11 1/4, placing her in second.

Overall this past weekend in Champaign brought hard work and awards to the men and women’s track and field. Both the men and women on the teams will have two more indoor championship competitions. The second to last indoor championship will be The Summit League Championship in Brookings, South Dakota this Friday and Saturday. On March 10-11 in Fayetteville, Arkansas will be the last indoor championship entitled the NCAA Indoor Championship. March 25 begins the outdoor season, which will be in Carbondale, Illinois at the Southern Illinois Invitational.