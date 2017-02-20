Fifty Shades sequel does not live up to the first film



The highly anticipated sequel to the “Fifty Shades of Gray” trilogy, “Fifty Shades Darker,” came out in theaters on Feb. 10, and it was not what people were expecting.

The “Fifty Shades of Grey” movie both pleased and displeased fans equally upon its arrival to theaters. All of the books received mixed reviews from audiences due to their “lewd” nature. Many were against the message that the books were conveying, so when they film came out and the public got a visual to go along with the story it stirred the pot even more.

The first movie, “Fifty Shades of Grey,” followed the major aspects of the book for the most part. There were even many of the small details from the book incorporated into the movie details that are often overlooked when transferring book to screen. This was not the case for “Fifty Shades Darker.”

This film, while good, seemed to be lacking a lot of seemingly important details from the books. Character motives, storylines and other things like those were left out of the movie. While the audience was most likely expecting this film to be similar to the first, in the way that it would follow the book, it was a bit of a disappointment in that area.

An example of a plot hole from book to movie would be when Ana’s (Dakota Johnson), boss Jack (Eric Johnson), tries to blackmail her into doing sexual favors for him with messages sent from her work computer to Christian (Jaime Dornan). In the book he uses this as leverage against Ana, but in the film this blackmail detail is completely left out. The scene would have been more intense and suspenseful if it had included that small detail, but with it gone the scene fell flat and was very plain, making Jack less intimidating.

Another important detail to these films is the soundtrack. This first movie had a soundtrack that had people talking for months after the film had come out. Many songs, including a slower, more sexualized version of Beyoncé’s “Crazy In Love,” were included in the star-studded sound track.

The second film had a seemingly less impressive soundtrack. The most popular song promoted before the film and it was Taylor Swift and Zayn’s “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.” This is also the only track causing significant buzz, which was not at all the case for the first film.

The one thing that has remained constant is the cast. Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson are both wonderful in the film, and they seem to have a very comfortable relationship on screen. There are many other talented actors and actresses in the film including Eloise Mumford, who plays Kate, Rita Ora, who plays Mia Grey and Kim Basinger who plays Elena Lincoln.

While this movie did seem to be a miss when it comes to similarity to the books, there were still many great aspects. The music could have added more to the scenes and the storyline, but the actors and actresses did well portraying their characters. They all seemed to be very comfortable with each other, which made for good on screen chemistry. All together the film was good but definitely had some good and bad moments.