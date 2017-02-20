Metallica Come to Chicago



To all the Metallica fans in Illinois, our dream is coming true. On Monday Feb. 13, Metallica announced they will be coming to Chicago on June 18 to perform at Soldier Field. Tickets went on sale last Friday for the general public, range from $55-155 in price and can be found on Ticketmaster.

Metallica, a nine-time Grammy award-winning, multiplatinum thrash metal band, began in 1981 and has taken the world by storm for many decades. With over 10 studio albums such as: “Ride the Lightning,” “Master of Puppets,” “Metallica” and “Justice for All,” they are known as the most successful metal band in the 20th and 21st century. The band consists of: James Hetfield (vocals and rhythmic guitar), Lars Ulrich (drummer and co-founder of Metallica), Kirk Hammett (lead guitar) and Robert Trujillo (bassist).

With their most recent album, “Hardwired… to Self-Destruct,” the band decided it would be good to promote it along with some top old hits. Metallica decided to do a summer tour called WorldWired 2017, with the goal of performing at all the big cities in the United States and Canada. When the lineup was first announced, a lot of fans were upset that Metallica was not going to be doing a lot of shows in the Midwest. Fans quickly took to the Internet to question the lack of shows in the Midwest — and it worked. Thanks to Metallica’s agents and managers, fans will get to see them sooner than expected!

Not only will Metallica be performing at Soldier Field on June 18, but Avenged Sevenfold will also be co-headlining. Avenged Sevenfold, also known as A7X, has also been very successful in the heavy metal genre for the past 17 years. Avenged Sevenfold members M. Shadows (vocalist and founder), Zacky Vengeance (rhythm guitar and founder), Synyster Gates (lead guitarist), Johnny Christ (bassist) and Brooks Wackerman (drums) are known to put on great shows and have amazing stage presence just like Metallica. The two bands will make a great combination for this summer’s tour.

Avenged Sevenfold has had very successful music accomplishments in the 17 years that they have been performing, with seven recorded albums, including: “Sounding the Seventh Trumpet,” “Waking the Fallen,” their self-titled album “Avenged Sevenfold,” “City of Evil,” “Nightmare,” “Hail to the King” and their most recent album “The Stage.” Fans and critics have claimed that “The Stage” lacked the heavy metal vibe their other albums produced. However, I don’t think that one album will influence fans to not go see them live.

As a music fan, there are so many things I could say about Metallica and Avenged Sevenfold. I’m sure that this concert at Soldier Field will be one fans will never forget. Knowing how concerts go, tickets will likely sell out in the blink of an eye — especially with these two bands preforming together. If fans unfortunately miss out on these tickets in Chicago, Metallica will be performing in St. Louis, Missouri at the Busch Stadium on June 4. The only downfall is that Avenged Sevenfold will not be at this performance in St. Louis; Volbeat, another talented act, will be the opening act. Look forward to seeing fans rock out in Chicago!