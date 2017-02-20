New titles coming to Netflix this month





Filed under The Edge

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

If you happen to own a Netflix account, or have someone in your life who is kind enough to give you the password to their account, then you probably do a lot of binge watching on the site. It’s just so easy to get sucked into the world of Netflix, especially getting lost in a great show. And with so many new shows constantly being added, it just becomes an endless cycle.

Speaking of new shows, it is time to get excited because This month Netflix is adding a ton of new movies and television series for dedicated viewers to enjoy. Some of the movies that have been added range from newer releases like the new Pixar movie “Finding Dory” to films that made your heart throb in middle school like the infamous “Twilight.” A massive amount of movies were released on Feb. 1, including: “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Superbad,” “The Blair Witch Project” and “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe.” A movie that is exciting a lot of people is “Magic Mike,” which is ready to stream for all of the ladies out there who want to watch Channing Tatum and crew dance on the screen. A handful of the most anticipated films are still not out and ready for online streaming. One of these particular movies, “Sausage Party,” a rated-R comedy movie about animated food coming to life in a grocery store, is coming out on Feb. 28. There are plenty of new titles to pick from and something for everybody.

If sitting down and watching movies isn’t really your thing, you do not have to worry since different shows are also coming soon to the online streaming website. “American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson” is a highly popular show that was added to Netflix on Feb. 2. This show was produced by FX and has some big names like Sarah Paulson in the cast. It has 10 episodes that end with he verdict of O.J. Simpson. Another show that has been added to Netflix is the second season of “My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” produced by the CW Network. Fans have been waiting for the second season for quite a while.

A comedy special is also coming soon. Netflix has gotten a lot of positive feedback from having comedians film certain shows on their tour and then putting them on Netflix for people to stream at home. On Feb. 28, a new comedy special is going to be available for comedy lovers. The new special is called “Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes.” Birbiglia is not new to the comedy scene on Netflix as he already has a special streamed on the site called “My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend,” which is available to stream if you just cannot wait for the end of February.

Netflix will be releasing new shows all throughout the month of February. So whether you want to binge watch a new television series, movie or comedy special, Netflix has you covered. If you do not have Netflix yet, try to find someone willing to give you their password or invest the $7.99 a month so you can indulge in all of the great shows and films they have to offer.