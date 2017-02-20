Baseball opens year with tough matchups in Starkville



Filed under Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

STARKVILLE, Miss. — The Western Illinois baseball team shook off the rust and got back out on the diamond over the weekend. The Leathernecks were plagued by miscues and dropped all four contests over the weekend, two to the Texas Tech Red Raiders and two to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Leathernecks got down early Friday and it only got worse in their 15-1 opening day loss to Texas Tech. Mitch Ellis recorded two base hits in his Western debut and Deion Thompson was responsible for the lone RBI of the night.

J.T. Baksha got the nod on the bump and looked impressive in his first inning of work, needing just five pitches to send the Red Raiders down in order. Despite putting a runner in scoring position with less than two outs in their half of the first, Western couldn’t find a way to give Baksha any early support.

Texas Tech drew first blood in their half of the second and steadily added more throughout the early and middle innings. Baksha allowed five earned runs in three innings pitched before Ben Sellers allowed six more in four innings. Thompson put Western on the board in the bottom of the fourth with a double to straightaway center.

Colan Borchers was the final pitcher of the game for Western and he allowed the last three runs in innings 8 and 9. In total, Western pitching allowed 12 walks on the day.

Davis Martin of the Red Raiders picked up his first win in his first start. The 2016 Freshman All-American went six innings allowing just one run on four hits. He did not allow a walk and struck out seven.

Texas Tech recorded 13 hits to Western’s six on Friday. Each team committed an error in the game.

The Leathernecks geared up for their first double-header of the season Saturday with another game against Texas Tech followed by the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Despite losses two and three, sophomore outfielder Drue Galassi impressed for the Leathernecks in the double header. On Saturday alone, he went 4-for-7 with a double, a triple and a 2-run homerun. The Red Raiders would score 13 runs on Western for the second straight time with Saturday morning’s 13-5 win. Texas Tech got off to an early 2-0 lead thanks to two errors in the first inning. Mistakes plagued Western throughout, as they committed six errors in the game.

Johnathan Fleek recorded his first hit as a Leatherneck and came up in the clutch early with a two-out, two-RBI single to shallow centerfield to tie the game.

It wouldn’t last long. The Red Raiders retaliated with three more in the third off of three straight RBI-singles with two men out. Two more errors in the seventh allowed Texas Tech to pull away in the seventh with six runs.

Despite their second straight loss, Galassi went 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs. His triple to centerfield in the seventh inning and homerun to right in the ninth allowed the Leathernecks to plate five runs in the loss.

Western got an opportunity to see another new squad in the nightcap as they took on Mississippi State of the SEC. The Leathernecks fell 8-2 to the Bulldogs Saturday, but the game was closer than it appeared.

Western allowed 5 runs in the bottom of the first inning to seal their fate early, but were only outscored 3-2 the rest of the way.

In the first inning, Western pitcher Nate Westfahl surrendered three hits, three walks and a wild pitch. Westfahl went six innings Saturday, surrendering eight earned runs on as many hits.

The Leathernecks tried to chip away at the daunting deficit with a run in the third and fourth innings. They took advantage of shaky Bulldog play to capitalize on a fielding error and a wild pitch to make it 5-2.

The Bulldogs earned both back in the very next inning with a homerun and a single. They would tack on another pair throughout the final innings to earn the home win.

Western looked like they would pick up their first win of the season early in their second matchup with the Bulldogs. The Leathernecks took a 5-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning before MSU took over.

They built the lead thanks to strong pitching from Ian Koch, who didn’t surrender an earned run through five and two thirds innings. He couldn’t get any help behind him when it mattered most and he could no longer hold off the Bulldogs.

Western appeared to be dead in the water, trailing 9-5 entering the top of the ninth inning. It was MSU’s turn to commit the errors and watch a big lead evaporate in a small amount of time. After Roman Visintine scored on a bases loaded walk, Adam McGinnis hit into a fielder’s choice, but a throwing error by the Bulldogs allowed two to score. Drue Galassi came home as the tying run when Chris Tschida grounded out to the shortstop.

The comeback allowed Western to play two more innings over the weekend, as the last game went into 11 innings. Mississippi State finally finished the game with a walk-off single by Brent Rooker.

The Leathernecks will continue their season with a three-game series against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks next weekend in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. They will face the Redhawks three times, with one game each on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 24 at 3 p.m.

The Redhawks split their opening weekend series, defeating the University of Texas at Arlington and Stephen F. Austin in Texas.

Twitter: @campbellatkins4