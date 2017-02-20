Men’s basketball falls to Bison in double overtime

Angel Strack Garret Covington leads all scorers on Saturday with 32 points in 46 minutes.





Filed under Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

FARGO, N.D. — Western Illinois men’s basketball could not pull off the upset in a double overtime thriller to Summit League leading North Dakota State.

The Leathernecks go into the final two games of the season with everything on line. Both matches are at home, and if Western can win one of their games they should lock themselves into the Summit League tournament, which they did not make in the previous season.

“Today, I thought our guys did a very good job. They were tough at both ends of the floor,” said head coach Billy Wright. “We had a chance to win it down the stretch in regulation but we couldn’t come up with the stops we needed to put it away. We battled, double overtime, hostile environment with a great crowd, but we just came up a little short.”

North Dakota State jumped out to an early lead when Carlin Dupree hit a jump shot on the first play of the game. Western’s Garret Covington answered with a jump shot of his own to tie up the game. A couple more made shots from Covington and Mike Miklusak helped Western to the biggest lead of the first half. The Leathernecks lead by just 7 points, bringing the score to 13-6. The Bison came roaring back with a couple big-time threes to tie up the game at 17-17. The teams exchanged points for the rest of the half, but after 20 minutes of play Western had the advantage, 44-42.

The second half was very similar to the first, and the biggest lead was once again 7 by the Leathernecks.

The second 20 minutes of play started out good for Western when Jerimiah Usiosefe hit and three to help extend their lead, 47-43. A couple different Bison got in the paint and scored back to back layups to tie up the ball game, 47-47. Covington stepped up again and responded with a three pointer to give the Leathernecks the lead once again. The teams exchanged points until Western’s Dalan Ancrum found the nylon to help get their lead to seven.

The Bison came roaring back again, scoring 6 unanswered points to tie up the ball game at 77-77. With one minute remaining, Miklusak sank two free throws to give Western the advantage late in the ball game, 79-77. Western’s defense could not hold up when NDSU’s Dupree sank a short jump shot to tie up the ball game and send it into overtime.

Each overtime is a five-minute period in the NCAA. To start out overtime, C.J. Duff scored a quick layup to give Western an early lead, 81-79. NDSU responded with a 3-pointer to take the lead halfway through overtime. Western was not done yet, Covington answered with a jump shot and then dunked two free throws to reclaim the lead, 85-82. The Bison then sunk two free throws and made a jump shot to take the lead once again, 87-85, with just 15 seconds remaining. On Western’s last possession, they went to their leader senior leader, Covington. Covington took his final shot with three seconds remaining and could not connect, but Miklusak had the biggest rebound of the game and sank a layup with one second left on the clock, which ultimately took the game to the second overtime.

The second overtime was not nearly as exciting for Leatherneck fans. Western only scored two baskets and fell to the Bison, 100-91.

“I was just proud of (our players’) approach,” Wright said. “We talk all the time about how it’s your approach, bringing energy, being energy-givers, players leading players. Before we got off the bus, they were determined. And when you have that, and you (can) bottle that up and be consistent with that approach and that determination, anything can happen.”

Western tries to seal a spot in the Summit League tournament this Thursday, Feb. 23, when they take on South Dakota at 7 p.m. at Western Hall. There are just two games remaining.

Twitter: @MacIsland13