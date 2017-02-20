Softball falls short in Saturday’s games

The Western Illinois softball team continued the early portion of their schedule this weekend with a doubleheader facing Miami of Ohio and then playing a second game against Belmont, all a part of the Hilltopper Classic. These two games are non-conference matchups that can’t hurt them in the Summit League. Western entered the day with a record of 2-3 and looked to improve to 4-3.

The Leathernecks had a superb start as Junior Outfielder Rachel Beatty hit a leadoff first inning solo homerun to put them up 1-0. Western struck again in the second inning, doubling their lead when Aly Compton tripled in another run giving Western the 2-0 advantage. The Redhawks retaliated, hitting two solo homeruns in the bottom half of the fourth. In the sixth Western once again regained the lead with a bases loaded walk by Nina Maggio. In their half of that inning the Redhawks’ Michaela Schlattman hit a two-run shot and gave her team a 4-3 advantage, which they held until the final out in the top of the seventh. After their first bout, our Leathernecks dropped to a record of 2-4, facing their second match against Belmont. Rachel Beatty was two for three by the end of the game, with two RBIs, a homerun and a single.

Ernie Banks, the late great Cubs player famously said, “Lets play two.” Western had that opportunity and hoped the second game would make up for a devastating loss to Miami of Ohio.

Belmont got off to a hot start, scoring three runs and giving up none through four innings. In the bottom of the fifth, Payton Abbot’s impressive day got off to a great start when she slammed a solo homer, putting Western on the board. The bats continued to do damage for the Leathernecks as Halle Hollatz doubled, bringing them to within one. Jasmine Lara rose to the occasion, hitting an RBI triple for the tie.

Lexi Rousse’s single in the top of the sixth drove in two runs and brought the Bruins to a 5-3 lead. Western had one last gasp in the bottom half of the sixth, scoring one on an error by the Bruins.

Western ended the afternoon down 5-4. A highlight for the Leathernecks was Payton Abbott’s 2-for-2 performance, but it didn’t result in a Western win which made for a heartbreaking day for the Western team.

The Leathernecks fell to 2-6 with another loss to the host of the invitational, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, on Sunday. Despite outhitting the Hilltoppers 5 to 4, they fell 4-1 in the only category that mattered.

Emily Ira picked up the loss on the mound for Western, allowing four earned runs through six innings. Nina Maggio drove home the only run for the Leathernecks.

By the end of the weekend’s action, the Leathernecks dropped to a record of 2-6 and finished the Hilltopper classic on a low note in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Western plays next in Conway, Arkansas, Friday.

