Womens hoops prepares for critical final week

Angel Strack Michelle Farrow looks to seal the triple along with a Summit League title



With just two games remaining on the schedule, the Western Illinois women’s basketball team (21-6, 11-3) looks to close out a regular season Summit League title and earn the top seed in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, as postseason play draws closer. The Leathernecks were off over the weekend and technically fell into a tie for first place with just a week remaining in the season.

South Dakota (22-5, 11-3) dominated Omaha (13-14, 6-8) 91-56 at home Saturday to tie Western for the best record in the Summit. Each team has one game remaining before the two meet at Western Hall on Saturday, Feb. 25, for what could be the deciding factor in the regular season Summit race.

Before the crucial matchup, both teams must avoid falling into a trap and losing the game they shouldn’t. South Dakota will have less to overlook. They will travel to Indianapolis to face the fourth placed IUPUI Jaguars (20-7, 10-4) on Wednesday. The Jaguars were unsuccessful in their previous attempt to take down South Dakota, but they are responsible for two of Western’s losses this year. With two home games left, IUPUI will need to gather all the momentum they can before the conference tournament and could use a big upset victory over South Dakota.

The Leathernecks will resume their season and take the court Wednesday at Western Hall against the Summit’s last place team. Fort Wayne (5-22, 2-12) has shown us no reason to believe they can knock off Western on the road, but look for the Leathernecks to avoid taking any chances. Fort Wayne still has an outside chance to earn the very last seed available in the conference tournament, but they would need to defeat Western and IUPUI this week and receive some help.

While it should be a simple win for Western at the end of the night, it’s a very important one. They will have to play at a high level if they expect to be able to get the same intensity from last week’s SDSU win in the season finale on Saturday.

Regardless of what happens during the week, Saturday will be another critical night at Western Hall. Chances are the game will decide the top seed in the Summit League and the Leathernecks will have a very special opportunity to close out the conference and their magical season with a win in front of their home fans.

The Leathernecks took down South Dakota on the road on Jan. 28. Western’s 86-78 victory in Vermillion snapped a 24-game home winning streak for the Coyotes. There were good for 12 3-pointers in the game, six of which belonged to Morgan Blumer. At the time, the Leathernecks still trailed South Dakota in the Summit League. The win marked the start of Western’s current six-game winning streak, which has propelled them to the top of the conference.

Whether Western can prevail or not will have no effect on their trip to Sioux Falls, just their seeding. The Leathernecks have already locked up at least a three seed in the conference tournament and would have to implode this week just to stoop that far.

Of the nine teams competing in the Summit League, eight will compete in the conference tournament. It is likely that Western will end up drawing either Denver (6-20, 3-10) or North Dakota State (6-21, 4-10). The Leathernecks finished 4-0 against the two schools in the regular season.

The 2017 Summit League Championships will take place March 4-7 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The tournament is single elimination and the winner must ultimately prevail in three contests to call themselves the champions of the Summit League. More importantly, the winner will own a guaranteed spot in the NCAA tournament.

However, the Fort Wayne Mastodons are up first for the Leathernecks as they look for two wins at home to conclude the season. The game will take place on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Western Hall. The South Dakota Coyotes will come to town on Saturday for a key matchup; tip-off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 23. Twitter: campbellatkins4