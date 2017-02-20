Greece still needs balance



An interesting development concerning the European Union (EU) went largely ignored last week, but was no less telling about the future of the political and economic union. As reported by The Independent, President Donald Trump’s possible pick for ambassador to the EU, Ted Malloch, claimed that Greece “could ditch EU currency for U.S. dollars,” inciting panic in Germany — the economic powerhouse of the union — at the embarrassment and economic ramifications of Greece leaving the Eurozone. This process would be tedious and time-consuming to say the least, but it is technically possible, though the benefits that the U.S. would receive from such an arrangement may be more political than economic in nature; propping up failing economies is not generally a recipe for economic success.

Even if Greece were able to go through with an exit from the Eurozone and subsequent adoption of the U.S. dollar as an emergency currency, it would not repair the underlying problems that have so hampered its economy, along with the economies of Spain and Portugal. That issue is burgeoning social services spending that cannot keep up with an aging population and retirement age that is entirely too low. According to Trading Economics, it is possible to retire with full pension at 45 if you work in the public sector compared to the average U.S. retirement age of 63.

With Alexis Tsipras and the Syriza coalition rising to power in 2015, it seemed highly unlikely that the austerity measures demanded by the International Monetary Fund and some European states like Germany would actually be enacted. That concern was a legitimate one, as few meaningful reforms were put into place, and the reforms that were enacted were largely diminished as a result of union activity. According to the British Journal of Industrial Relations, “even when the government tries to do something to rein in benefits, unions have the ability to mobilize workers, hold rallies and put significant political pressure to stop such reforms.” With the economic condition continuing to devolve in the archipelago state, unemployment continuing to rise and swaths of economic migrants from Syria and elsewhere pouring in and also taking government benefits, the situation appears dire. Greece certainly is not a location topping any “Best Places to Invest” lists, and with stringent regulations, high taxes, and an overall very poor environment for doing business, that is not likely to change anytime soon.

It remains to be seen if a Greece-U.S. relationship resembling that of Puerto Rico and the U.S. would actually bring about any tangible change, other than the humiliation of Germany and other euro-using European states, and the temporary stabilization of the Greek economy. Particularly after the Greeks voted to remain in the Eurozone — a situation which could have led to the reinstatement of the Greek drachma, and a certain economic catastrophe had they not — it is unlikely the Greek people would support a direct break from any currency without a suitable replacement. Unfortunately, Greece’s problems go far beyond being tied to one currency or another, and it may well take a full economic collapse and depression to wake the Greek people up to the failure of their out-of-control welfare state, particularly when it is impacted to such a degree by corruption and political favors to those with governmental connections.