Women’s hoops maintain first placeLeathernecks top Jackrabbits in electric win





The Leathernecks (21-6, 11-3) now stand alone atop the Summit League after Wednesday’s 83-77 win over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (19-7, 10-4) inside a raucous Western Hall. The first place squad has now won six games in a row with just two remaining in the regular season.

“What an atmosphere we had in Western Hall tonight,” said Western Illinois Women’s head basketball coach J.D. Gravina. “Everyone in the gym got behind this team and we don’t win that game without the support we got from this crowd from start to finish.”

The win snapped a 19-game losing streak against the Jackrabbits for the program and improved their home record to 11-1 on the year. Emily Clemens joined 15 other players in program history to reach 1,000 career points with her team-leading 20 tonight.

Both teams battled back-and-forth all night but Western came out firing, starting 6-for-6 from the field. The first five minutes saw four straight 3-point field goals from Clemens, Mallory Boyle, and Olivia Braun to give the Leathernecks a quick 16-4 advantage.

The Jackrabbits retaliated with their first surge of the game and trailed 22-14 after the opening quarter. They continued their dominance into the second.

SDSU’s Madison Guebert drove to the basket and completed an impressive 3-point play to cap off an 8-0 Jackrabbit run in the second quarter. Guebert led all scorers Wednesday night with 23 points.

“That is a very frustrating team to play,” Gravina said. “They’re big, physical and mentally well-rounded. We knew we had to be just as tough tonight.”

The Leathernecks looked like they figured it out after a Morgan Blumer 3-pointer marked 7 unanswered points, but the momentum shifted once again and stayed with SDSU for the rest of the half. Western went cold from the field and watched the Jackrabbits build a 42-35 lead. The Leathernecks were outscored 20-4 to end the half.

SDSU looked like they would build off their big surge to start the second half. They led by 10 with eight minutes to go in the third quarter. This would be their largest lead of the evening.

“When you get down like that in the second half it’s hard to comeback,” Gravina said. “That’s when a crowd like this one can help the most because you can feel like you’re on a run when you hit just one shot. We always felt like we were in it.”

The switch flipped back to Western once again after they failed to score in the opening two minutes of the half. For the second time in the game, the Leathernecks would hit four straight 3-pointers to seize a 53-50 lead late in the third. The teams traded buckets for the remainder of the quarter and Western maintained a slim 1-point advantage with 10 minutes to go.

In the opening five minutes of the final quarter, Western was sent to the line six times and converted 9 of 12 attempts. They were also able to make key defensive stops when it mattered most.

Olivia Braun came up with a huge rejection on SDSU as they attempted to chip away at a 4-point deficit late. Jasmine Patrick also contributed a key steal as well as a jumper in the fourth quarter.

Still, the Jackrabbits had one more chance to spoil the party at Western Hall. Consecutive 3-pointers from Guebert and Alexis Alexander brought the Leatherneck lead back down to 1 with less than a minute to play.

Western had possession of the ball and let the shot clock tick down as far as they could before trying to extend their lead. Instead, the Jackrabbits played stiff defense and forced a loose ball. It was anyone’s to take until Taylor Higginbotham fell on it and maintained possession just long enough for Gravina to use a timeout and keep possession with 15 seconds left.

SDSU head coach Aaron Johnston was furious with the call and didn’t believe Higginbotham controlled it long enough to earn the timeout. Instead of fouling Western right away and having one more chance to tie it with a 3-pointer in the closing seconds, Johnston received a technical foul. This allowed the Leathernecks two free throws as well as the ball.

Clemens sunk the shots awarded from the technical foul as well as two conventional free throws to seal the game. In total, Western shot 25-32 from the free throw line. SDSU shot just 12-21 on the game.

This was a big win for the Leathernecks in front of an energetic crowd, but Gravina knows there’s still plenty of work to be done before the start of the postseason.

“We have two more games to win a conference championship,” Gravina said. “I want to make sure we avoid feeling like we won it tonight because we have Fort Wayne coming up next after a long break. That’s a classic trap game, so we need to make sure we approach it with the same intensity.”

Coach Gravina will give his players much of the next week off in order to gather their thoughts and prepare for the road moving forward.

The Leathernecks will host the Fort Wayne Mastodons (5-21, 2-11) at Western Hall on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. They will conclude the regular season next week with another big home game against South Dakota (21-5, 10-3) on Feb. 23. South Dakota is currently second in the confernece.

Twitter: @campbellatkins4