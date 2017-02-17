Baseball looks to start the season with a win in Starkville





The Western Illinois baseball team will begin their season today in Starkville, Mississippi, with two tough matchups right off the bat. Besides hosting the Mississippi State Bulldogs, the Leathernecks will face number 14 in the nation, Texas Tech, on Friday and Saturday.

“I would much rather play better opponents to start the season,” said Western Illinois head baseball coach Ryan Brownlee. “You’re going to learn a lot more about yourselves if you take on tough teams, and we’ll have to play good baseball if we want to be successful this weekend.”

The challenging start is nothing new for Brownlee and the Leathernecks. Western has taken on marquee opponents early in the year ever since Brownlee took over in 2012. They played top-15 ranked Arkansas and Missouri State in 2016 before battling their Summit League schedule. While Western went 0-5 in those games, it certainly prepared them for conference play.

“Our strength of schedule showed early and we were able to get off to a hot start in League play,” Brownlee said on 2016. “Our top four starting pitchers went down after the first couple of conference weekends and we just couldn’t keep it going, but the amount of experience our pitchers got in those games early in the season definitely helps them going into 2017.”

In large part to losing those four starters, Western finished last in the Summit League in 2016. Still, they found themselves just two wins short of qualifying for the Summit Championships.

“We had a legitimate shot at the postseason last year,” Brownlee said. “I think we had a great chance to get in if we could have kept a few of our arms healthy.”

Western has been picked to finish fifth out of six teams in the Summit League preseason poll, which would leave them on the outside looking in at playoff baseball once again. Traditionally, however, the Summit League regular season standings have often been decided by just a few games from top to bottom.

“You can’t drive yourself crazy with predictions or standings,” Brownlee said. “Let’s just see where we are at the end of the year. This league is so competitive and everyone is around the same as far as talent goes. We just have to go out and play well and that’s the way it is every year.”

The Leathernecks will not play their first conference game until they return home to Alfred D. Boyer Stadium. They are scheduled to take on Fort Wayne on March 17 in Macomb.

Until then, like many northern schools, the baseball team will be on the road for the first month of the season. Even though they’re away from Macomb, they will still play acting home team in some of their neutral matchups. There are also other hidden perks to the regiment.

“I think our guys always handle being on the road well and sometimes it’s easier for them to get into a routine,” Brownlee said. “Everything is planned — the meals are planned, the sleep schedule is more organized — so I think it can often play to our advantage if you take away the actual traveling aspect of it.”

The irony is that the weather has been unseasonably warm in Macomb and the team could very well play at home comfortably this week if there was a scheduled game, but the ideal conditions have still helped Western shake off some rust before traveling to Mississippi.

“You can’t take these conditions for granted when you’re preparing for the year,” Brownlee said. “Being outside consistently during the preseason has helped us a lot in practice. We shouldn’t have the little hiccups that sometimes happen on opening weekend if you haven’t seen a fly ball outside for awhile.”

The number one Leatherneck to keep an eye on this season in all conditions is junior outfielder Roman Visintine. Visintine was named one of six “Players to Watch” in the Summit League for 2017.

“He’s a great offensive player who really started to figure things out in terms of approach and how to handle the ups and downs of hitting,” Brownlee said on his star outfielder. “Hitting is frustrating because you’re going to fail more than you’ll succeed. Roman handled it much better last year from a maturity standpoint and got consistently better.”

Including Visintine, the Leathernecks are returning seven starters and 11 pitchers in 2017.

“It gives us a little more confidence from an experience standpoint,” Brownlee said. “We have guys that have been through the wars and traveled to the places we’re going to. It makes for much cleaner baseball because they’ve done it before.”

That experience will have to play a large role if Western hopes to be successful this season against five opponents who qualified for the NCAA Regionals or better in 2016. In addition to wins and losses, it’s important for the players to be exposed to the country’s top talent.

“It just makes you better,” Brownlee said. “You’re not going to improve by facing lesser competition. That’s what I want for our guys: to get better. This competition is why we’re here and why we play Division 1 baseball.”

Brownlee and his team have been praised in the past for their competitive spirit while competing with the nation’s top schools.

“We usually get compliments from opposing coaches on how we handle things,” Brownlee said. “I don’t expect that to change at all this year.”

The Leathernecks open their season today at 1 p.m. at Dudy Noble Field in Starkville against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. They will face the Red Raiders again in the first game of a double header on Saturday at 1 p.m. before taking on Mississippi State at 4 p.m. Opening weekend concludes on Sunday with one more game against the Bulldogs at noon.

Both opponents have made their presence felt in the college baseball world of late. Mississippi State finished 2016 with 44 wins (21 in the SEC) and made it to the NCAA Super Regionals before falling to Arizona. Texas Tech made it all the way to last year’s College World Series before falling to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleer, who were eventually the eventual National Champions.

