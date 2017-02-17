Blumer shoots her way into the record books

Angel Strack Morgan Blumer scoring to help secure first place in the Summit.





Filed under Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

There must be something in the Wisconsin water, Junior Morgan Blumer has been named the Female Summit League player of the month. For just the second time in three years a Leatherneck has received this award. The only other player to do so is none other than Ashley Luke.

Blumer and Luke each grew up in Wisconsin and played in the same Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) club. After being asked what it meant to represent Western Illinois and the Summit League, Blumer was very complimentary of her old teammate and Wisconsin native.

“I saw they published that Ashley Luke was the last (Leatherneck) to get the award, I just thought that was really cool to follow up what she did here,” said Blumer. “I am going to try to accomplish the same things she did while she was here.”

In Blumer’s first year at Western she has without a doubt made her mark in Leatherneck history. After becoming only the second Western Female Summit League player of the month, she also received Summit League player of the week for the second time this season.

In January, Blumer put up some ridiculous numbers, averaging 21 points per game, making 27 3-point shots, reeling in 52 rebounds and helping the Leathernecks obtain a 5-2 record in the month. All of which helped her represent Western and the Summit League as the Female Athlete of the Month.

“I did not really know (the Summit League) had a Female Athlete of the Month; I do not really follow Summit hoops on twitter or anything,” said Blumer. “I got a notification for it during practice because I had my Apple Watch on, and I just thought that is really cool.”

Blumer’s humble mindset is what has helped the Leathernecks claim the first place spot in the Summit. Blumer credits her teammates to the accolades she and her team has received during her time at Western. After being the third Leatherneck to receive the Summit League Player of the Week, she is confident in how the team goes about winning their games.

“I think that is what makes us who we are. On any given night any of us can step up, as it shows statistically and how many players of the week we have gotten,” Blumer said. “That is what makes us so hard to play against, you can try and stop one of us but we have so many other people that can be threats, that is what makes this team really good.”

Not only is Blumer making a name for herself throughout the conference, but also in her own backyard. Blumer has already set a Western record for most 3-point shots made in a season, with 69.

Blumer and her teammates better continue on their high scoring rampage if they expect to bring a Summit League title back to Macomb, which would be just the second time.

Western has only won the Summit League tournament once, which was back in the 1994-95 season. With two games left, Western has a great chance of taking home the regular season championship, but the Leathernecks have to take down South Dakota to solidify their crown. South Dakota is in second place in the conference and the winner of the regular season will come down to that game. However, regular season titles do not mean anything in the grand scheme of things, and Blumer knows that.

“A lot of our team has not won a game in the Summit League tournament,” Blumer said. “I know that will always be in the back of their head. With this being my first year here, I want to help them do that. In the preseason (rankings) we were picked sixth. We took that as an insult. We knew we were a lot better than that and that motivation will take us where we want to go.”

The Summit League tournament will start up March 4 in Sioux Falls S.D., where Blumer and company will hold the one or two seed, look to earn a tournament victory, and try to take home the regular season championship as well as the tournament title for the first time in program history. Western is home again Wednesday Feb. 22, when they play South Dakota. Twitter: @MacIsland13