Net neutrality is the way forward





Filed under Opinions

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Imagine walking into an ice cream parlor to buy a milkshake. You approach the counter where an employee shows up and explains the dozens of different ice creams. Of course, there are the standard chocolate, vanilla and strawberry flavors, but there are some oddities in the mix like mint blueberry, lobster — a favorite in New England — or, strangest of all, foie gras flavor, which is flattened duck liver ice cream.

What’s interesting about this ice cream parlor is the fact that every flavor of ice cream costs the same to convert to a milk shake. Rather, customers only pay one fixed fee to have any milkshake of their choice. For example, the duck liver milkshake costs the same as a chocolate milkshake. A vanilla and lobster milkshake costs the same as one made of my favorites, Grape-Nut ice cream.

You’ve got your ice cream flavor decided and your preferred method of eating it. You decide on a classic but delicious vanilla milkshake. Now, imagine receiving the milkshake and a straw, and then the employee subsequently reaches over the counter, pinches the straw, and demands more money to drink more of the milk shake.

This rudimentary allegory represents the continuing battle for net neutrality — policies that attempt to treat all information on the Internet equally. For example, net neutrality would require Internet service providers (ISPs) to provide equal access to Netflix, the popular movie and television streaming service, and less popular websites like Reddit, a link sharing and news aggregator website.

Without net neutrality, ISPs like Comcast, one of the nation’s largest Internet providers, could charge a user more for data accessed from Netflix. The consumer’s browsing history and habits could determine how much you pay.

One of the problems with the debate surrounding net neutrality rests on the problems of misconceptions and political posturing. U.S. Senator and failed presidential candidate Ted Cruz posted on social media in November 2014 that net neutrality is “Obamacare for the Internet.” Cruz also opined, “Internet should not operate at the speed of government.”

This path of reasoning is plainly wrong. Beyond treating data on the Internet equally, net neutrality policies would treat the Internet as a utility, and for that we need to look at the historical perspectives.

In the early 20th century, AT&T had a near monopoly on the growing telephone system in the U.S. In 1934, as a response, AT&T’s was relegated a “common carrier” — a person or company responsible for delivering goods and services to everyone.

“It’s the idea that certain businesses are so tied to the public good, so instrumental to the workings of the economy, that they have a duty to serve everyone,” said Robert MacDougall, a professor of American history at Canada’s Western University in London, Ontario, in an NPR interview. “They have a duty to serve all comers and serve them equally.”

In late 2014, former President Barack Obama urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to classify broadband Internet service as a telecommunications service to ensure two things. First, when the Internet is classified as a telecommunications service, the provisions of net neutrality are strengthened. Second, the Internet would become a public utility, which sounds obvious in an increasingly technological world; however, some people still consider the Internet as a luxury.

Individuals, as well as businesses, depend on the Internet for nearly every facet of modern life. Bank statements, necessary spending on inventory, email, contact with friends and family and access to news and information are just some of the reasons why people need the Internet.

The Internet can also be one of the most effective tools in lifting people out of poverty. By providing a gateway through which people can search for and take online classes in order to build resumes and search for jobs, the Internet can easily be classified not only as a utility, but also as a necessity in the modern, global world.

President Donald Trump, a man whose businesses probably relied on the Internet, once suggested during a 2015 rally at the U.S.S. Yorktown in Mount Pleasant, S.C., that we should “close up” parts of the Internet.

“We’re losing a lot of people because of the Internet,” Trump said. “We have to go see Bill Gates and a lot of different people that really understand what’s happening. We have to talk to them about, maybe in certain areas, closing the Internet up in some way. Somebody will say, ‘Oh freedom of speech, freedom of speech.’ These are foolish people. We have a lot of foolish people.”

Totalitarian sympathies aside, Trump and his administration are already following through on that idea albeit in a more diabolical way.

The current FCC Chairman, Ajit Pai, appointed by Trump early in his administration, is a strong opponent on net neutrality and treating the Internet as a utility so much so that, as reported by CNN on Feb. 3rd of this year, the FCC blocked nine companies from providing Internet to low-income neighborhoods.

The federal Lifeline program, established in 1985, attempts to alleviate the problems of Internet access faced by some five million U.S. households, a figured reported by Pew Research.

Citing “program integrity,” the FCC noted that suspending the nine companies’ petitions would provide “additional time to consider measures that might be necessary to prevent further waste, fraud and abuse in the Lifeline program.” What kind of waste, fraud and abuse are they stopping?

Kajeet — a mobile broadband focused on providing Internet service via mobile hotspots for low-income students in 41 states — now has a pending petition with the FCC.

At his rally speech, Trump was referencing the use of social media by militant groups like the Islamic State, not children and students of low-income families. The governments of North Korea, China and Iran — to name just a few — heavily censor both the Internet and who can use it.

Net neutrality is one of the easiest ways to create an educated and involved citizenry, no matter the citizen’s respective income level; however, having an administration that mirrors departments of censor-friendly countries, the future of net neutrality is not as equal as one would hope.