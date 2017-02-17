Trump continues to fumble





Yesterday afternoon, President Donald Trump ran his first official solo press conference as president and, well, it was rough. What makes it even worse for the Republican Party’s president is that it really wasn’t a good week for their administration either. On Monday, it was announced that Trump’s pick for National Security Advisor Michael Flynn was removed from his position in a move that was reported by The New York Times and other outlets to be a resignation. During his conference, however, Trump indicated that Flynn was more-or-less fired. Leading from that were allegations and rumors circulating about Flynn’s involvement with Russia during the presidential campaign. In my opinion, what we’ve seen this week is indicative of what we are likely to see throughout the course of Trump’s first term, and the forecast isn’t pretty.

What people have seen from Trump so far is that he’s a president who has a blatant disregard for journalistic integrity. Trump has spent so much time laboring with his fingers to his smartphone blasting fake news on Twitter. Our president is wholly obsessed with eradicating fake news when he then turns around and promulgates the sludge himself. In yesterday’s press conference, Trump was questioned about statements he made regarding his belief that he had broken a record for the largest percentage of Electoral College votes cast in his favor. When questioned extensively by a reporter whose information accurately contradicted Trump, the president backpedaled and claimed the information was given to him. Does our president not have a concern for ascertaining the validity of the information he is given?

When the president himself portrays a concern for credibility in journalism, but can’t consider whether or not he should actually investigate information he is given regarding a historical record associated with the election, we have a problem. This isn’t the first time this has occurred. Trump, as our president-elect, as reported by CNN, The New York Times and other outlets, spread inaccurate information about the legitimacy of the popular vote counts over the course of the transition period and within the start of his term we’ve seen consistent conflicting reports coming from the White House, its politicians and his staff and aides. Then, to top off all that, it’s been demonstrated that Trump at times doesn’t even know what he’s doing when he makes decisions as president. After he signed the executive order placing Steve Bannon on the National Security Council, The New York times reported that he was unaware he signed the order approving that action.

From what has been displayed to the public so far, the Trump administration has been dominated by discordant chaos. This problem has only been exacerbated by Trump’s sporadic behavior on social media of lashing out against critics or using it as a tool to complain about things like a young adult would. One of the most recent and startling uses of it was when he attacked the reputation of the federal judge from Washington who nixed his Muslim-country travel ban. Or when he had to promote his daughter’s fashion line because of conflicts with Nordstrom’s. At this point, it just seems like our president is an incredibly powerful man who has a habit of utilizing little foresight. It’s simply concerning.