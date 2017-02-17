ROTC hosts Valentine’s Day shoot
February 17, 2017
Filed under News
The Leatherneck Battalion hosted a Valentine’s Day couples shoot, where a friendly competition between other couples took place in order to win Valentine’s Day-themed prizes and to raise money for the Gold Sabre Fund, which helps raise money so they can participate in ROTC challenges across the nation.
