Students named finalist in acting scholarship





As the Kennedy Center Acting Competition comes to a conclusion, two Western Illinois University Master of Fine Arts acting students have been named finalists for the Irene Ryan Acting Scholarship.

Brett Olson and Jeffrey Young have gone through many rounds of acting competitions to be named to one of the 16 teams as finalists for the scholarship. Young is the primary national nominee and Olson is his acting partner.

According to Young, the Irene Ryan Acting Scholarship is considered the biggest theatre award at the Kennedy Center American College Festival. Irene Ryan was an American actress primarily known for her significant role in “The Beverly Hillbillies.”

“The recipient of the Irene Ryan Acting Scholarship is awarded $500,” said Young. “However, I feel that receiving the Irene Ryan Nomination holds a greater value to me than the monetary scholarship.

The Irene Ryan Nominee, and their acting partner, spend a week in (Washington) D.C. at the national festival. During that time, Brett and I will be participating in mandatory acting workshops.” The Irene Ryan Award for college students is nearly equivalent to an Oscar in the major acting industry. Therefore, a nomination for the Irene Ryan Award holds prominence and value within the lives of actors. Not only is it an honor, but it is also the experience that Young and Olson appreciate.

“Just making it to the National Festival is an overwhelming experience,” said Olson. “I’ve been participating in scholarship auditions for the last decade. Making it this far is beyond anything I ever imagined. It always felt like making it to the final round at the regional level was this, ‘Oh my God,’ moment. Now, to be selected to represent this region in Washington, D.C. is incredible.”

Young earned his nomination for the Kennedy Center Competition primarily because of his performance in the Western production “Tribes.”

“For every main stage theatre production at the university level, a respondent is invited to and adjudicates the production. The respondent watches the production and gives feedback concerning every theatrical element: lighting, costumes, set, acting, etc.,” said Young. “Last spring I performed in the Western production, ‘Tribes.’ The critic chose two students, based on their performance, as nominees to perform at the regional festival. After being nominated, I chose Brett (Olson) as my partner.”

Becoming a nominee for the Kennedy Center Acting Competition has been the foundation of inspiration for Young as he plans to build in the future.

“My plans for the future are thus: to continue to follow the Lord, to continue to love and cherish my wife and to hopefully make this world a better place,” said Young. “I would love to continue my work in theatre as an actor, playwright and teacher.”

Becoming an addition to the legacy here at Western is an enlightening experience for both Young and Olson. Ultimately, their actions and sacrifices help them reach a seemingly untouchable platform in the theatre arts industry.

“We are a culmination of our life experiences. As such, I believe it’s important to recognize the shoulders on which we stand,” said Young. “I’m who I am today because of my faith, family, friends, educators and students. I feel thankful to have been so supported in my life, lifted up by so many people. Because of their actions and sacrifices, I’m able to see a world of possibilities I could only dream of as a child. I wish there were a deeper way to say these next two words: thank you.”

For more information about the national competition, visit bit. ly/2k8VRfd. For more information about the WIU Department of Theatre and Dance, visit wiu.edu/theatre.