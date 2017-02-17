Students swing into dance club





Filed under News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Western Illinois University students looking to get into the swing of things this spring can come to the Swing Dance Club’s meetings.

According to Swing Dance Club Vice President Aaron Deneckere, swing dancing involves expressing yourself on the fly and communicating with your partner.

“It’s all about improv, pretty much, communication and conversation between you and your dance partners. Its simililar to how much you talk with people, you communicate with them,” Deneckere said. “It’s kind of like a discussion based dance.”

Swing dance, like many other forms of dance, has variations based on location. Club Member Samantha Starcevic explained how different swing dance is displayed depending on where it is being performed.

“West Coast swing is more smooth dance and it’s linear versus East Coast swing, which is more of the big band style dance and it’s circular,” Starcevic said.

Deneckere explained that West Coast swing dancing is what people are generally familiar with from what they have seen on television.

“West Coast swing dance is a more modern dance, you can dance to almost any music that is on the radio right now,” Deneckere said. “A lot of moves that you see on Dancing with the Stars, I think are also moves on West Coast swing. Specifically, I know that style of dancing. There are millions of combinations that you can do and a lot of them haven’t been discovered yet, so you just have to experiment.”

According to Club Member Connor Reppen, swing dancing is a social dance that people do to have a good time with others. Swing dancing also helps develop a relationship between two people without speaking.

“I feel that you get to know the person a little bit better with social dancing,” Reppen said. “You’re kind of dancing with your body and have social interactions without actually having to say something.”

Western alumna Amy Simmons shared that there is a sense of social etiquette when it comes to swing dancing much like how people would interact at any other social gathering.

“We’re encouraging the Swing Club here to come out to the rest of the world and social dance,” Simmons said. “By social dancing, what we mean is that a person goes to a group and there’s a bunch of strangers and you’ll dance with as many of the people as possible, so you make new friends and they’ll be ambassadors for the school in a way. They’ll make connections that hopefully continue in life and business and whatever they decide to do when they grow up.”

The possible new swing dance connections could lead to an opportunity for new swing dance teachers, allowing for the discipline to continue to grow.

“If they come to social dance with us and meet people who are higher-level dancers, they’ll become better dancers because of it,” Amy said.

The members of the Swing Dance Club have a great time with swing dancing and highly recommend people to go out and swing dance. Deneckere said it was something he is glad he tried out.

“I never expected to do this when I came to Western, but I’m really glad that I did and that I can honestly say that they’re my second family now,” Deneckere said.

“There’s a lot of great people that are involved with swing dancing,” Starcevic said. “Even if you really don’t know how to dance really well, you could pick up on it and you’ll have a good time.”

The Swing Dance Club meets on Thursdays from 7:30 to 10 p.m. in Brophy 235 and is open to the public.